Reading are currently in turmoil, with no new manager appointed and concerning speculation surrounding the club.

Although CEO Dayong Pang released a statement yesterday, that has done little to ease fears and a couple of bits of news that broke after that didn't exactly help matters either.

Football Insider have reported that the Royals' attempts to secure Chris Wilder haven't paid dividends - and the EFL have noted on their website that the club have also failed to pay loan wages - something that hasn't gone well with the Berkshire outfit's fanbase.

There isn’t a great amount of good news to share about the club at this stage, with Naby Sarr sealing his exit from the Select Car Leasing Stadium after activating his relegation clause.

Although he didn’t perform brilliantly during the 2022/23 campaign, his departure means the Royals have one less player in their first-team squad and they didn’t exactly have a huge number of options at their disposal even before the ex-Huddersfield Town player’s decision to move to Qatar.

Who will leave Reading at the end of June?

Sarr will be followed out of the door by Scott Dann, Luke Southwood, Shane Long, Liam Moore, Lucas Joao and Dejan Tetek.

The only surprise departure was Southwood, who arguably did enough at Cheltenham Town to earn a new deal at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Last season's loanees Jeff Hendrick, Mamadou Loum, Joe Lumley, Baba Rahman, Tyrese Fornah and Cesare Casadei have already returned to their parent clubs - and it would be difficult to see any of them return to Berkshire.

Who could leave Reading in the coming weeks?

Tom Ince

The ex-Stoke City man has a release clause of £50,000, according to the Daily Mirror.

With Norwich City reportedly interested in him, it wouldn't be a surprise if he moves on in the coming weeks, with the winger proving to be the Royals' best player last term.

Registering nine goals and five assists in 39 competitive appearances, it seems inevitable that he will leave before the transfer window closes, especially with dad Paul being sacked in April.

He may have signed a three-year deal last summer, but it would be difficult to see him wanting to stay and play League One football after shining in the Championship during 2022/23.

Ovie Ejaria

Ejaria rarely featured last season and was even banished from the first team by Paul Ince at one point.

He may be set to spend another season with the club considering his deal doesn't expire until the summer of 2024, but it would be a surprise if he's part of the club's plans considering how ineffective he has been in recent seasons.

There's one problem though: who will take a chance on him? His lack of game time means he hasn't had the chance to put himself in the shop window - and the Royals may not be able to terminate his contract considering they will be operating within a limited budget in the third tier.

Tom Holmes

Holmes has been part of a very leaky defence during the past couple of seasons - but he's certainly a player that has potential and it wouldn't be a shock if he attracts interest from elsewhere this summer.

He was previously linked with Nottingham Forest and although it's unclear whether the Reds have retained their interest, some second-tier sides may be taking a closer look at him.

With the experience he has under his belt already at 23 and his large frame, he should be a real asset in the third tier but whether he will stay in Berkshire remains to be seen.