It's looking like it could be a busy summer for Queens Park Rangers as Gareth Ainsworth looks to assemble a squad capable of bettering their 20th place last season.

QPR looked comfortable last season before being dragged into a relegation battle as their campaign wore on, with the club failing to recover from Mick Beale's departure.

Who could leave QPR this summer?

Ainsworth is already running the rule over his side, with Rob Dickie departing to Bristol City and more that could follow out the door at Loftus Road.

With that in mind, we've decided to take a look at the players who could follow Dickie out of the club over the next few weeks.

Could Ilias Chair leave this summer?

Talisman Ilias Chair has been linked with a move to Leicester City in the off-season as a potential replacement for James Maddison, who looks set to leave the East Midlands this summer.

Chair is one of QPR's most valuable assets having been a consistent creator of chances for teammates in recent years. Whilst selling him would be a huge blow, the money could be used to find a replacement and improve other areas of the team.

It would be a surprise to see Chair still at QPR come the end of the transfer window, whether he ends up at Leicester or elsewhere.

Ainsworth has stated already that he thinks there will be some outgoings over the summer, with Chair potentially falling into that category.

Will Lyndon Dykes see out his current contract?

Lyndon Dykes has been attracting interest since the January transfer window, with the likes of Millwall and Rangers keeping a watchful eye on the target man.

However, he could be set to leave this summer having reportedly turned down the offer of a new contract. It's a significant blow for Ainsworth who would have been hoping to convince the Scot to stay on for at least the rest of the season.

However, with the Scotland international going into the final year of his contract, QPR could look to cash in on him and reinvest back into the current squad.

Will Seny Dieng sign a new contract at QPR?

The Senegal international has been a reliable stopper for the R's over the years but has seen a drop-off in form this season.

Despite this, Dieng has been linked with a move away with admiring eyes coming from Ligue 1 side Stade Reims, although links are yet to materialise in a serious offer.

However, considering Dieng's drop-off in form and QPR's need to invest in their squad, they could be tempted into a sale.

With his contract set to expire in 2024, it could be more of a motivation to sell this summer for Ainsworth.