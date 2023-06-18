Preston North End will be hoping to challenge for the play-offs in the Championship again next season.

The Lilywhites enjoyed an excellent second half of the campaign as they established themselves as serious play-off contenders, but a disappointing run just one point from the final five games saw them miss out on the top six.

Ryan Lowe is starting preparations for the new campaign and one of his main challenges will be to replace loanees Troy Parrott, Alvaro Fernandez, Tom Cannon and Liam Delap, although director Peter Ridsale has revealed the club would like to bring Fernandez and Cannon back to Deepdale this summer.

Matthew Olosunde has departed the club at the end of his contract, but Lowe has offered extensions to Greg Cunningham, Josh Onomah and Daniel Johnson, while Robbie Brady has put pen-to-paper on a new two-year deal.

It remains to be seen whether Cunningham, Onomah and Johnson will follow Brady in committing their future to the club, but with the transfer window now open, we looked at which players could be departing North End over the coming months.

Which Preston North End players could leave this summer?

Freddie Woodman

Goalkeeper Woodman was an ever-present in the league this season, making 49 appearances in all competitions.

Woodman kept 17 clean sheets, including a remarkable run of seven shut-outs in a row at the start of the campaign.

The Scottish Sun claimed in March that Scottish Premiership side Rangers were lining up a £3.5 million move for Woodman, but it could cost significantly more than that to land his signature, with Lowe revealing that North End would demand £20 million for the 26-year-old.

It remains to be seen whether the Gers will pursue a move for Woodman after they signed Jack Butland from Crystal Palace, but it would be no surprise to see Woodman attract further interest this summer.

Could Jordan Storey leave Preston?

Storey established himself as a regular at the heart of the Lilywhites' defence this season, scoring twice in 47 appearances in all competitions.

The 25-year-old initially fell out of favour following Lowe's arrival, and he was loaned out to Sheffield Wednesday last January.

Storey impressed during his temporary stint at Hillsborough, scoring twice in 21 appearances for the Owls and according to Yorkshire Live, Wednesday are keen to bring Storey back to the club this summer following their promotion to the Championship.

The centre-back is under contract at Deepdale until summer 2025 and North End are likely to be reluctant to allow him to depart, but they could be facing a fight to hold on to him.

Daniel Johnson

Midfielder Johnson has been offered a new contract to extend his long stay at the club.

Johnson joined the Lilywhites from Aston Villa in January 2015, and he has been a regular for much of his time at Deepdale, while he is also the club's vice-captain.

The 30-year-old remained an integral part of the side this season, scoring once and providing three assists in 38 appearances.

However, Johnson is attracting attention from elsewhere and journalist Darren Witcoop says he is "expecting" him to join Stoke City this summer in a move which would see him reunite with former North End manager Alex Neil, but the Stoke Sentinel claim there is interest in Johnson from clubs in France and Belgium.

Johnson has no shortage of suitors this summer and there is no doubt he would be a huge loss to the Lilywhites if he was to move on.