It is set to be a busy summer at Portsmouth as John Mousinho rebuilds his squad for a promotion push next season.

2022/23 was disappointing for Pompey as they missed out on the play-off places, finishing 8th in the League One table.

Portsmouth started the season well and were among the early automatic promotion contenders, but a dismal run of form saw them drop into mid-table, resulting in the sacking of Danny Cowley in January.

Mousinho was subsequently handed his first managerial role at Fratton Park and the 37-year-old has made an excellent impact, losing just four of his 23 games in charge and while his side did mount a late challenge for the top six, they fell just short.

It has been a busy start to the summer, with Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy, Christian Saydee, Terry Devlin and Anthony Scully all joining the club, while the likes of Michael Jacobs, Clark Robertson, Louis Thompson, and Ryan Tunnicliffe have departed at the end of their contracts.

With the transfer window now open for business, we looked at which Pompey players could be next to depart.

Which Portsmouth players could leave the club this summer?

Zak Swanson

Defender Swanson is attracting attention from elsewhere, with Football Insider claiming that Championship sides Swansea City and Coventry City are both keen.

The Swans and the Sky Blues "are both in the market for reinforcements at right-back and Swanson figures highly on their list of targets".

Swanson joined Pompey from Arsenal last summer from Arsenal, scoring two goals and registering one assist in 25 appearances in all competitions, but he has been sidelined since the end of January due to injury.

The 22-year-old is under contract at Fratton Park until the summer of 2024, with the club having the option to extend for a further year.

Ronan Curtis

Winger Curtis is out of contract at Fratton Park this summer, but he has been offered a new one-year deal.

The 27-year-old, who arrived at the club from Derry City in May 2018, scored seven goals and three assists in 36 appearances in all competitions this season before sustaining knee ligament damage which is expected to keep him out until December.

Pompey's contract offer "is heavily weighted towards being financially beneficial during the second half of next season when the player is available" and chief executive Andy Cullen is hopeful Curtis will commit his future to the club.

"The fact is Ronan is out of contract this summer and won’t be fit until December," Cullen told The News.

"We have offered him a contract and will continue to look at it after his rehabilitation until such time as he decides to sign it – or join another club.

"The contract we have offered is now with Ronan’s agent and we’ll wait and see how that develops. I’m hoping it’s something Ronan will consider.

"From our perspective, we have a player we think very, very highly of who won’t be available until the end of the year and who is out of contract.

"We would like to support him and reward the player as and when he is able to return to football.

"In the meantime, there is a contract on the table, which is with the player and the agent to consider."

Curtis has previously attracted Championship interest and is likely to have no shortage of suitors should he opt against extending his stay at Fratton Park.

Colby Bishop

Striker Bishop is another player Pompey will be desperate to keep hold of this summer.

He joined the club from Accrington Stanley in July and enjoyed an outstanding first season at Fratton Park, scoring 24 goals and providing four assists in 54 appearances in all competitions.

The Sun claimed in March that Ipswich Town were keeping tabs on Bishop, while Blackburn Rovers head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson is said to have watched him in action in January.

However, The News reported in May that Pompey are increasingly confident of keeping hold of the 26-year-old this summer and he is under contract until summer 2025, with the club having the option to extend for a further year.