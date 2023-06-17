Plymouth Argyle are now planning for life in the Championship after earning promotion from League One last season.

The Pilgrims are back in the second tier for the first time since 2010 having stormed to the third division title.

Steven Schumacher’s side earned an impressive 101 points in what was a fiercely competitive promotion battle.

Schumacher will be hoping he can now put together a squad capable of maintaining their status in the Championship beyond one season.

Who could leave Plymouth Argyle this summer?

But there are also players who could yet depart the club in the transfer window.

Here we look at those who could depart Home Park in the coming weeks…

Ben Waine

Waine joined the club on a two-and-a-half year deal last January, signing from Australian outfit Wellington.

The forward made just one start for the Pilgrims, making his other eight appearances in the league from the bench.

Waine’s first goal for the club came in a 3-1 win over Morecambe, in what amounted to a 35-minute run out in the second half.

Given his lack of game time since arriving at Home Park, perhaps a loan move could be secured this summer in order to earn greater experience in English football.

Could Michael Cooper leave Plymouth?

The exciting young goalkeeper suffered a horrific injury in February that ended his campaign prematurely.

However, his performances for the Pilgrims has reportedly attracted interest from a number of Premier League and Championship clubs.

While he is still not back to full fitness, the shot stopper has hinted that he will be in line for a return in time for the start of the upcoming season.

But a return to full fitness could also open the door to a potential exit, if clubs do come in with firm offers this transfer window.

Steven Schumacher's Plymouth currently top League One | Credit: Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs.

Saxon Earley

Earley is another signing from January this year that has not received a lot of game time since arriving at Home Park.

The 20-year-old signed for an undisclosed fee from Norwich City having earned a positive reputation at the club at an underage level.

Earley also enjoyed a successful loan stint with Stevenage Town in League Two in the first half of last season.

The versatile youngster made just four league starts in Schumacher’s side, with a further five appearances coming from the bench.

A loan move for next season may be the best next step in his development as he seeks greater experience at senior level.