As the summer transfer window has now officially opened its doors, teams up and down the Football League will be looking to make changes to their squads.

Norwich City are a side that could be busy this summer, as this is the first off-season opportunity manager David Wagner has been given to change the members of the first team.

The German will no doubt be keen on bringing in some more fresh faces in the next few months after raiding the free agent market, but he could also be looking to move some players on from Carrow Road.

Players we could see leave Norwich City in the coming weeks

Here at FLW, we have taken a look at some of the players at Norwich who could potentially leave the club this summer.

Andrew Omobamidele

One player who could possibly depart Carrow Road this summer is defender Andrew Omobamidele.

The 20-year-old came through the Canaries' academy and, in the last few seasons, has established himself in the first team.

The defender scored one goal in 35 appearances in all competitions in an underwhelming season for Norwich, as they finished in 13th place.

Omobamidele did, however, impress on an individual level as he stepped up to be a leading centre-back for the Championship outfit.

The 20-year-old is still under contract at the club until the summer of 2026, but it was reported by The Athletic that he will be allowed to leave the club this summer for the right offer.

The young defender has been the subject of interest from sides such as Nottingham Forest, AC Milan and Nice in the past. While Stuart Webber revealed that the club had turned down a bid of £20 million for Omobamidele’s services in January.

Will Max Aarons leave Norwich City this summer?

Another defender that could be on his way out of Norwich this summer is Max Aarons.

The 23-year-old has been a player that has been the subject of much transfer interest since breaking through the academy.

In the same report that stated Omobamidele is likely to leave Norwich, it also revealed that the club will allow Aarons to leave this summer.

Since he graduated into the first team at Carrow Road, Aarons has played over 200 times for the club, scoring six goals and registering 17 assists.

The full-back has been influential in Norwich’s promotion campaigns, but every time they’ve been relegated, there have been question marks over Aarons’ future. The 23-year-old has caught the attention of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Everton in the past.

Now, with only one year remaining on his terms, it seems the player and the club are in agreement that they will part ways this summer.

Przemyslaw Placheta

Placheta is a player who has not got his Norwich career going in the three years he has been at the club.

In these three years, the 25-year-old has only played 42 times for the Canaries, with injuries and a loan spell at Birmingham City also having an effect.

The Polish international has not really impressed since arriving in England, and this summer may be an opportunity for him to revive his career at a new football club.