They spent much of the 2022-23 Championship season in the play-off spots, but Millwall fell painfully short at the final hurdle to drop out of the top six and lose out on their chance to contest for a place in the Premier League.

The Lions have not been in the second tier play-offs since 2002 and all they needed was a win on the final day of the season against Blackburn Rovers - only to lose 4-3 against them to drop out with Sunderland taking their place.

Gary Rowett's side were consistent for most of the season, but they failed to capitalise on their moment, but they are hoping to go one better in the upcoming 2023-24 season and have already added Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet to their ranks.

Who could leave Millwall this summer?

But what about players that may depart The Den in the coming weeks as the transfer window hots up? Let's take a look at some individuals who may be eyed up for a move...

Alex Mitchell

Millwall don't have that many younger prospects in and around the first-team, but one of those who is among the squad is centre-back Alex Mitchell.

The 21-year-old has spent the last two full seasons out on loan with Leyton Orient in League Two and then St. Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership, racking up 59 appearances to his tally as well as an EFL Cup outing for the Lions in 2021 before he headed to Orient.

Despite his experience in Scotland last season, Mitchell is perhaps not ready for regular Championship football just yet, so if he could find a League One club or another top flight move to Scotland for the 2023-24 campaign then it may be highly beneficial.

Is George Evans going to leave Millwall?

Considering he should be in the prime years of his career at the age of 28, Evans is somewhat wasting himself as a backup player for Millwall.

A 2021 signing from Derby County, the midfielder featured just 13 times in all competitions during the 2022-23 season and only one of those was from the very start of a match.

With Rowett having midfield options such as Billy Mitchell, George Saville, Ryan Leonard and perhaps a summer signing or two, Evans' time will continue to be limited next season, and it wouldn't be a shock if he departs.

Aidomo Emakhu

Having signed Emakhu from Shamrock Rovers in Ireland during the January transfer window, it would have been easy to keep the 19-year-old in the under-21's for the remainder of the season.

Gary Rowett however handed the teenager his debut in February as a substitute against Burnley, although he didn't make a matchday squad for the rest of the season.

Seeing as though the forward has experience at senior level though, having played 46 times for Shamrock Rovers domestically and in European competition, it would make a lot of sense if Emakhu was to head out on loan for the 2023-24 season, whether that is to League One or Two, Scotland or perhaps even Ireland to enhance his development.