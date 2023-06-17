Suffering relegation from the Premier League, there is set to be a lot of personnel changes at Leicester City from a playing perspective this summer.

The Foxes have already seen several faces depart upon the expiry of their respective contracts, whilst Youri Tielemans has headed for pastures new at Aston Villa.

There could be several current squad members who follow the Belgian midfielder out of the exit door, with the rumour mill already spinning quickly at this early stage.

Here, we take a look at the Leicester players who could depart this summer...

Which Leicester City players could leave this summer?

James Maddison

Starting off with an England international who is destined to depart this summer, James Maddison has attracted the interest of lots of clubs, prior to the official opening of the summer transfer window.

As per an update from Sky Sports, Newcastle United currently lead Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign the 26-year-old, with the Tyneside club now able to offer Champions League football.

A report from The Mirror in early April revealed that the Foxes would demand £50 million for the creative talent who has just a year left on his current deal at the King Power Stadium.

Harvey Barnes

Harvey Barnes is another of Leicester's top performers who would seemingly look out of place in the Championship, with the winger being linked with Aston Villa and Tottenham.

Reports suggested that Newcastle had also shown interest in the 25-year-old, however, an update from the Northern Echo has seemingly put an end to those rumours.

Barnes netted a personal best of 13 Premier League goals last season, providing a further assist in what was a positive personal campaign for the flying winger.

Could Kieran Dewsbury-Hall leave Leicester City?

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has Championship experience and whilst interest has surfaced for him, the Foxes will be eager to keep hold of him and place trust in the left-footed midfielder.

Now Premier League club Luton Town, who took Dewsbury-Hall in on loan during the 2020/21 campaign, have reported interest in the classy midfield operator, however, Leicester's asking price could prove too high for the Hatters.

Timothy Castagne

Timothy Castagne is on the radar at Arsenal, with the Gunners preparing to beef out their squad as they welcome back Champions League football next season.

As per a report from The Athletic, Leicester are open to offers for the full-back who still has two years left on his current deal at the King Power Stadium.

James Justin

It was not too long ago when full-back James Justin was featuring for England and was proving to be a real success in the Premier League, however, injuries have halted his progress.

As per a report from the Daily Mail in April, Serie A club Roma had been tracking the flying full-back, although it remains to be seen if they are prepared to lodge a pursuit.

Is Ricardo Pereira leaving Leicester City?

Ricardo Pereira is another full-back who has struggled because of injuries this season and has also attracted interest from Europe.

According to Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha (via SportWitness), Porto are considering a return for the defender they generated £22 million from in 2018.