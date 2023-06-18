Following their relegation from the Premier League, Leeds United are once again preparing for life back in the Championship.

The last time the club suffered relegation from the top-flight, it took them 16 seasons to get back to the promised land. The hope will be that things happen much faster this time around.

Of course, as teams coming down often are, Leeds will no doubt be expected to challenge at the sharp end of the table next campaign, but between now and the season getting underway in August, there is plenty for the club to sort out.

They must hire a manager to lead them moving forwards, for example, and there will no doubt be plenty of ins and outs in terms of player recruitment.

Who could leave Leeds United?

Naturally, Leeds will struggle to hold on to their best talent given they are now a Championship side.

With that being said, below, we've identified a few Leeds players we think could be heading for the exit door soon.

Tyler Adams

Even before Leeds United's relegation to the Championship was confirmed, rumours were surfacing regarding concerns over Tyler Adams' future at Elland Road.

Indeed, ahead of the final day in the Premier League, Football Insider reported that Leeds feared they had no chance of keeping Adams if they were relegated on the final day - which went on to happen.

At that time, Man Utd were linked with a potential swoop, whilst more recently, Liverpool and Newcastle have been name-dropped as potential destinations for the US international this summer.

Having joined Leeds for a reported £20 million last summer, it certainly looks set to be an interesting few weeks ahead for the 24-year-old.

Is Marc Roca leaving Leeds?

Another player who could soon be heading for the Leeds exit door is Adams' midfield colleague Marc Roca.

Like Adams, Roca only joined Elland Road last summer, but it now appears he could be on his way out.

That is according to FLW sources, which recently suggested that the 26-year-old is set to join Real Betis.

A loan deal looks to be on the cards for the Spaniard back in his homeland.

Will Leeds keep Georginio Rutter?

Joining more recently than the two players above, Georginio Rutter could also exit Leeds in the coming weeks and months.

That is according to reports in Germany, which suggest he could return there this summer.

Rutter joined Leeds from Hoffenheim and Bild claim that the club are working on a potential return for the player they sold just months ago.

It remains to be seen what Leeds' stance on the 21-year-old's future is, but reports suggest Hoffenheim have a greater chance of signing him on loan rather than bringing him back permanently.

Diego Llorente

Last but not least, Diego Llorente could also potentially depart Leeds in the coming weeks.#

The 29-year-old joined AS Roma on loan during the January transfer window, and it has been reported they are keen on bringing him back once again this summer.

Indeed, Corriere dello Sport suggest the Italian side want to sign the Spaniard permanently.

Llorente's valuation could be an issue, though.

The 29-year-old had an £15 million option to buy as part of the loan deal in January, but Roma reportedly do not see that as value for money.