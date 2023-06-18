Huddersfield Town look set for an interesting summer with the takeover of Kevin Nagle on the verge of completion.

Having diced with relegation during the 2022/23 season, Huddersfield supporters will be hoping for a period of stability as their new owner settles in.

There's likely to be uncertainty over the future of players with the managerial situation yet to be addressed, although Neil Warnock is touted to return for the 2023/24 season, with these factors likely to be sorted once Nagle's takeover is done.

The club has already released 19 players this summer, with Danny Ward, Josh Koroma and Luke Daley in talks to extend their stay at the Yorkshire side.

With more potentially on their way out of Huddersfield this summer, we've decided to take a look at the players who could leave in the coming weeks.

Who could leave Huddersfield Town?

Jordan Rhodes

One player who could be set to leave the John Smith Stadium is Jordan Rhodes. According to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon, Rhodes will be allowed to move on this summer should Warnock extend his tenure.

Rhodes struggled last season and has been a squad player since his return in 2021 and, at 33-years-old, it's no surprise to see the club look for other options.

Will Sorba Thomas stay at Huddersfield next season?

Sorba Thomas is another player whose future will be up in the air. Should Warnock take the job the for next season, there are no doubts of him taking an interest in the Welsh international.

However, Thomas left last season under a cloud, joining Blackburn Rovers on loan in January just six months after signing a new four-year-deal.

With Blackburn opting against making the move for Thomas a permanent one, the 24-year-old could look to move elsewhere this summer.

The set-piece specialist has already been linked with an ambitious move to Wrexham, with more clubs likely to take an interest given his obvious qualities.

Could Etienne Camara move on?

Etienne Camara is a player who could be looking to leave this summer. The academy graduate is out of contract next summer with reports surfacing that he will not be signing an extension to his current deal.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that both Anderlecht and Udinese are interested in pursuing a deal for the French under-20 international.

Camara made just six appearances for the Terriers since the new year and could be allowed to leave this summer should a substantial bid come into the club.

Will Danny Ward and Josh Koroma sign new contracts?

The futures of Josh Koroma and Danny Ward are up in the air with both players out of contract this month.

According to Alan Nixon, Ward is likely to sign a new deal with Huddersfield as a result of Warnock remaining in charge of the upcoming 2023/24 campaign.

As for Koroma, there hasn't an update on his future but considering his form under Warnock last season, he could be persuaded to stay at the club.