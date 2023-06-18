Derby County face an interesting summer under Paul Warne as he looks to put together a squad capable of pushing for League One promotion.

Having narrowly missed out on a place in the play-offs, Warne will be hoping his side fair differently this season as he looks to win promotion from the third tier as a manager for the fourth time.

However, they have been dealt a blow already, with top scorer and player of the season last season David McGoldrick returning to his boyhood club Notts County.

They could be set to lose more players as well, with several key members of their squad likely to attract interest now the transfer window has opened.

With that in mind, we've decided to take a look at the players who could be departing Pride Park over the next few weeks.

Will Jason Knight stay at Derby County?

The Republic of Ireland international has been subject to debate among Derby supporters in recent weeks as many deliberate whether he should be sold this summer.

Knight has entered the final year of his contract and, considering their League One status, it might be difficult convincing him to stay for the upcoming campaign.

His international manager Stephen Kenny recently said that Knight needs to be playing at a higher level and that he's been subject to interest from other clubs, something Derby have refuted.

With that in mind, it will be a surprise to see Knight still in a Derby shirt come the end of the transfer window.

Can Derby keep hold of Eiran Cashin?

Eiran Cashin experienced a stellar campaign in League One last season with interest in him likely after an incredible year.

Cashin was the highest-rated defender in the third tier last season, boasting an average rating of 7.31 according to WhoScored.

After having such an impressive season, interest in Cashin is likely and with the 21-year-old in the final year of his contract, Derby could be forced to sell should a substantial bid come in.

Should Louie Sibley stay at Derby?

Since bursting onto the scene under Philip Cocu in the 2019/20 season, Sibley has struggled to convince in a Derby shirt. The bar was set high, scoring five goals in 11 games, including a hat-trick against Millwall.

There have been moments of quality since then, and it would have been widely assumed that a drop to League One will allow Sibley to reset and find form.

However, the 21-year-old struggled to hold down a regular place in the side, starting 26 and coming off the bench on 16 occasions in the league.

Such was his lack of consistency, Sibley's best run in the side came as a left wing-back under Paul Warne.

With this lack of consistency resulting in unconvincing displays, the question has to be asked whether it's the right time to allow the academy graduate to depart this summer to revitalise his early promise.