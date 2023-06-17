With the transfer window set to open on Wednesday, it will be interesting to see how much business Coventry City will conduct over the course of the summer.

The Sky Blues have already managed to bolster their squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign by signing Jay Dasilva on a free transfer.

In terms of departures, Coventry recently opted to release seven senior players, including Fankaty Dabo and Michael Rose.

Coventry may have to brace themselves for further departures as some of their players have recently been linked with a move away from the club.

Here, we have decided to take a look at three individuals who could leave the Sky Blues in the coming weeks.

Which Coventry City players could depart?

Gustavo Hamer

Gustavo Hamer could potentially move on to pastures new in the not-too-distant future as he recently emerged as a target for Leeds United.

As revealed exclusively by Football League World, Leeds are lining up an ambitious swoop for the midfielder ahead of their return to the Championship.

A stand-out performer in this division last season, Hamer managed to provide an impressive total of 21 direct goal contributions in 44 appearances.

Any potential suitor for Hamer will need to pay a significant fee this summer, as his deal with Coventry runs until June 2024.

Is Viktor Gyokeres set to leave Coventry?

Another player who could potentially be on the move is Viktor Gyokeres.

Gyokeres is attracting interest from a host of clubs including Crystal Palace, Fulham, Everton, Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Sweden international recently admitted in an interview with fotbollskanalen.se that he is keen on joining a new club in the upcoming window.

Losing Gyokeres this summer would be a blow for Coventry, as he managed to find the back of the net on 21 occasions in the Championship last season, and also chipped in with 12 assists for his team-mates.

Could Liam Kelly also leave Coventry City?

Liam Kelly could also potentially call time on his stint with Coventry.

As confirmed by Coventry's website, Kelly has been offered a new one-year deal at the club.

With his current contract set to expire at the end of June, the midfielder may opt to turn down the chance to stay with the Sky Blues in order to join another side on a free transfer.

Kelly has represented Coventry on 161 occasions in all competitions, and featured in the club's play-off final defeat to Luton Town last month.