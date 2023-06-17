Charlton Athletic will be striving to compete for the top-six in the upcoming League One campaign and will be fancying their chances of improving upon last season's eventual 10th-placed finish.

It remains to be seen how busy of a summer it will be at The Valley, both looking from an incomings and outgoings perspective, with the club already announcing the departures of six players as per their retained list.

The transfer window is now officially open, allowing the club's hierarchy and recruitment team a good opportunity to assemble a squad that is able to compete at the top-end of League One next term.

Who could leave Charlton this summer?

Whilst we wait and see how the summer plays out for the London club, here, we take a look the players that could leave The Valley during this summer transfer window.

Michael Hector

Arriving in what was perceived to be a rather big coup at the end of the last transfer window, Michael Hector emerged as a regular at Charlton during the second half of last season, appearing 17 times, with only the first being from the bench.

The former Fulham defender embarked on trial periods at several clubs across the Championship and League One before landing at The Valley, proving to be a worthwhile addition during the latter stages of the last campaign.

As per the club's retained list, Charlton remain in talks with Hector regarding a potential new deal, following the short-term contract he penned down upon arrival in January.

A player that may still attract interest in the second tier, it will be interesting to see how the defender's situation plays out over the next few weeks.

Will Charlton retain Miles Leaburn?

Not only has 19-year-old Miles Leaburn broke through at first-team level and made an impact, he has also managed to make vital contributions at the top-end of the pitch, netting 12 goals and providing another couple of assists in 35 league appearances for the Addicks.

The exciting teenager's impressive displays in League One earned interest from the likes of Aston Villa, Blackburn Rovers, Luton Tow and Millwall last season, as detailed in a Football League World exclusive.

Leaburn penned down a three-year deal at The Valley last summer, meaning a rather sizeable fee may be needed to tempt Charlton into selling.

It remains to be seen how much interest is in the young forward going into the transfer window and whether or not a move away comes about for the impressive young striker.