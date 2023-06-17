It is set to be an incredibly busy summer at Cardiff City as the club look to rebuild following their disappointing Championship season.

The Bluebirds narrowly avoided relegation as they recorded a 21st-placed finish following a turbulent campaign which saw both Steve Morison and Mark Hudson sacked, with Sabri Lamouchi guiding them to safety after his appointment on a short-term deal in January.

The club surprisingly opted against renewing Lamouchi's contract and the Frenchman departed last month, with former Fenerbahce and Gaziantep manager Erol Bulut named as his replacement.

Bulut is planning a significant rebuild in South Wales, revealing he would like to bring in eight to ten new players this summer, while he was wasted no time in making decisions on the club's out of contract players, with Dillon Phillips, Tom Sang, Gavin Whyte and Connor Wickham all departing.

With the transfer window set to open, we looked at which players could potentially be next to head out the exit door at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Which players could leave Cardiff City this summer?

Mark McGuinness

Defender McGuinness played a crucial role in the Bluebirds' survival after his January recall from Sheffield Wednesday.

The 22-year-old, who joined the club from Arsenal in 2021, played every minute of every league game following his return to South Wales, making 19 appearances.

But prior to that, McGuinness had enjoyed a successful temporary spell at Hillsborough, scoring one goal in 24 appearances for the Owls in League One, with his impressive displays convincing the Bluebirds to bring him back.

Cardiff could face a fight to keep hold of McGuinness this summer as according to journalist Darren Witcoop, the Owls are keen to re-sign the Republic of Ireland U21 international following their promotion to the Championship.

Is Mark Harris leaving Cardiff City?

The Bluebirds have offered striker Harris a new contract with his current deal set to expire this summer.

Harris scored three goals in 38 appearances in all competitions this season and he was the subject of interest from Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City and Wigan Athletic in January, but the trio were reportedly deterred by his £700,000 valuation.

Rovers and the Potters remain keen on the Welsh international this summer and although discussions are ongoing about extending his stay at the Cardiff City Stadium, he is likely to have no shortage of suitors over the coming months.

Max Watters

Watters has endured an incredibly disappointing spell in South Wales since his move from Crawley Town in January 2021 for a reported £1 million.

The 24-year-old has found his game time limited under a number of different managers, and he has netted just once in 22 league games for the Bluebirds.

Watters spent the first half of last season on loan at Milton Keynes Dons and he was sent out again temporarily to Barnsley in January, scoring four goals and providing two assists for the Tykes as they missed out on promotion from League One.

Bulut may hand Watters an opportunity to impress this summer, but his future seems incredibly uncertain and his departure could be the right option for all parties.