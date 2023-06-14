The transfer market only officially opened today but already Bristol City are closing in on their third signing of the summer.

The signings of Rob Dickie and Ross McCrorie have already been confirmed while reports suggest that Haydon Roberts will be the next man through the door.

It won't just be about new arrivals this summer, however, and we've highlighted the Robins players that we could see leaving City in the coming weeks.

City usually wait until later in the window to loan players out but with contracts up at the end of June and player sales not out of question, it could still be a busy period.

Which Bristol City players are set to leave at the end of this month?

The Ashton Gate outfit published their retained list late last month, which confirmed that Nathan Baker, Jay Dasilva, Taylor Moore, and James Morton had all been released and will leave when their contracts expire at the end of June.

Also confirmed as leaving the club are young players Will Buse, Prince Henry, Josh Owers, Joe Porton, and James Taylor

Contract discussions with Tomas Kalas and Andy King are said to be ongoing though the arrivals of McCrorie, Dickie, and Roberts - all of whom can play centre-back - suggests that the former may not sign new terms.

Han Noah-Massengo has been offered a new deal but that is likely only to ensure that City get compensation when he signs elsewhere.

Which Bristol City players could be sold this summer?

Alex Scott

This summer, there is only really one place to start.

Alex Scott has turned heads in the Premier League with his sparkling performances in a City shirt in recent years and the 19-year-old could well be on the move this summer as a result.

The Robins are sticking to their guns and Football League World understands that their £25 million valuation is yet to be met.

There's a long time to go yet, however, and it would be no surprise if he is sold before the start of next season.

Cam Pring

Another academy product that could attract attention is Cam Pring, who enjoyed the best season of his City career in 2022/23.

He shone best at left-back, where his lung-busting runs forward were a real asset for the Robins, but the application he showed when used as a centre-back will only have impressed admirers further.

The South West club will not want to lose the 25-year-old and have the option of a one-year extension that would keep him tied down until 2025 but if a significant offer comes in, it will surely be considered.

Kane Wilson

There was plenty of excitement surrounding Kane Wilson when City snapped up the right wing-back last summer.

He'd played a key part in Forest Green Rovers League Two title success under Rob Edwards, scoring three times and adding 14 assists, and looked a shrewd addition but has endured a tough start to life at Ashton Gate.

Injury derailed his first season in Bs3 but even after returning to fitness, he was out of favour and would manage just 245 minutes in total in 2022/23.

If Pearson intends to stick with a back four, you wonder whether we could see him moved on given City already have George Tanner, Mark Sykes, and Ross McCrorie as options at right-back.