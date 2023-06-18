Bolton Wanderers will be looking to have another strong summer transfer window.

However, the Trotters have several key players that they know they need to replace this summer, especially if they are to go one step further than the 2022/23 campaign.

While looking at incomings will be a priority, Bolton boss Ian Evatt may be looking to move some players on from the University of Bolton Stadium this summer.

Players we could see leave Bolton Wanderers in the coming weeks

Here at FLW, we have taken a look at some of the players who could leave Bolton this summer.

Dion Charles

Where else to start than with arguably Bolton’s best player last season, Dion Charles.

Charles was a standout performer for Bolton during the 2022/23 campaign; the forward was the club’s top goalscorer with 16 goals in the league.

The 27-year-old took on the responsibility of being Bolton’s leading man at the top end of the pitch, and the forward has been an ever-present in the Bolton starting XI since he joined the club.

Charles’ consistency in front of goal played a big role in Bolton's presence at the top end of League One.

So, while there has been no significant interest in the forward yet, his attributes at Bolton and Accrington Stanley may have caught the eye of some teams searching for a forward this summer higher up the football pyramid.

Could Kieran Sadlier leave Bolton this summer?

Sadlier joined the Lancashire outfit in the 2022 January transfer window, and while he featured in the team for the rest of that campaign, he has struggled since.

The 28-year-old was part of the Bolton team for the first half of the 2022/23 campaign, but with the majority of his appearances coming from the bench, he searched for regular football.

In January of this year, Sadlier joined Leyton Orient, helping the club win promotion to League One. He played 19 times for the O’s, scoring one goal and registering five assists.

Bolton are expected to add to their squad once again this summer, and with already available options in that area of the team, Sadlier may move on this summer.

His contract at the club expires next summer, so it may be the last chance the club has of getting something for the 28-year-old.

Luke Hutchinson

The Bolton goalkeeper is a graduate of the club’s academy, having come through the under-18s in 2021.

The Trotters are expected to add to their goalkeeping ranks this summer, and with Hutchinson spending last season out on loan, the same could happen again this season.

The 20-year-old is one for the future of the football club, but to continue his development, he could play elsewhere for the 2023/24 season.