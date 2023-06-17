Blackburn Rovers are set for a busy summer transfer window.

Jon Dahl Tomasson will be looking to make improvements to his first team squad in order to go on step further in their push for promotion.

The team finished seventh on goal difference last season, just barely missing out on a play-off place.

But departures at Ewood Park could also play a key role in deciding what kind of transfer window we will see for Rovers.

Who could leave Blackburn Rovers this summer?

Here we look at the players that could leave Blackburn in the coming weeks…

Adam Wharton

Wharton has attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs going into the summer transfer window.

The likes of Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Brighton have all been linked with a potential move for the 18-year-old.

Blackburn’s director of football Gregg Broughton has claimed that it will take a sizable offer to convince the Championship side to agree to a sale.

However, given the funds available to top flight sides, this is not an impossible scenario.

If a club stumps up enough cash in the coming weeks, then Wharton may be out the exit door at Ewood Park.

Tayo Edun

Edun was linked with a move away from the club in January, but a deal failed to materialise.

Charlton Athletic attempted a loan agreement for the player, but were unable to finalise a deal for the 25-year-old.

However, it has been reported that Edun is once again attracting interest for a move this summer.

It remains to be seen whether a permanent or temporary deal will be sought by prospective suitors.

But it is looking increasingly likely that the defender will depart the club ahead of the new season.

Is Thomas Kaminski leaving Blackburn Rovers?

Kaminski suffered an injury midway through the season that took him out of action for a number of weeks.

However, the Belgium international did not step straight back into the starting lineup as many would have expected.

Instead, the emergence of Aynsley Pears has kept him on the bench, with his last appearance coming in a 2-2 draw against Birmingham City in the FA Cup in January.

If he is set to continue as the second choice goalkeeper, then he may push for a move away from the club in order to earn greater playing time.

The 30-year-old was a key performer for the club up until his injury so could earn his place back in Tomasson’s plans, but could just as easily end up out of the club if things don’t change.