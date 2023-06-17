Birmingham City will need to be busy in the transfer market once again this summer following the departure of their former loanees.

Dion Sanderson and Auston Trusty played a big part for Blues last season but for now, they have returned to parent clubs Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal.

They could potentially leave their parent clubs this summer - and Krystian Bielik looks destined for a move too. The Poland international won't want to be playing in League One, but it's unclear where he will be once the upcoming window shuts.

Hannibal Mejbri and Reda Khadra were two other important figures, but it would be difficult to see the Midlands outfit spending the amount needed to lure either of them to St Andrew's permanently, although they probably have more of a chance of securing the latter for the long term.

Which players will leave Birmingham City once their contracts expire?

Not only do Blues need to replace their former loanees - but also those who will be leaving when their contracts expire at the end of this month.

Their central defence has taken a hit with Harlee Dean, George Friend and Kevin Long all departing, along with Maxime Colin who often operated in a central role despite spending much of his career on the right-hand side.

Jordan Graham and Troy Deeney have also left, with the latter's departure potentially coming as a surprise to some.

Which players could leave Birmingham City in the coming weeks?

Below, we take a look at players who could leave despite the fact they are currently scheduled to spend next term at St Andrew's.

Neil Etheridge

The shot-stopper has played second fiddle to John Ruddy and with the latter set to remain at the club next season too, it will be difficult to see Etheridge winning too much first-team football unless Ruddy sustains an injury.

With this, the Philippines international may be keen to seal a move away from Birmingham in his potential quest to win more first-team football. He could potentially remain in the Championship - because he's certainly good enough to operate at this level.

Blues would benefit from selling him considering he is reportedly earning £23,000 per week - but it remains to be seen whether a permanent deal materialises.

Sam Cosgrove

Cosgrove could potentially come in handy with Deeney departing - but he wasn't part of John Eustace's plans last summer and it wouldn't be a shock if Blues try and generate a fee for him whilst they can.

Unfortunately, his time at St Andrew's hasn't worked out for the best but he arguably did enough at Plymouth Argyle last term to put himself in the shop window.

Recording 12 goals and two assists in 40 competitive appearances for the Pilgrims, that isn't a bad record.

Jobe Bellingham

Birmingham World believe Sunderland will keep negotiating until they get a deal over the line for teenager Bellingham, who is a highly-rated figure in the Midlands.

Although he hasn't made the same first-team impact that older brother Jude was able to, it seems like a matter of time before he becomes a key man, having already appeared at a senior level for the club.

But the Black Cats could put a stop to that and recruit him, although they will need to raise their offer if they want to bring him in.