Highlights Leicester City should target free agent Callum O'Hare for his creativity and Premier League readiness.

Will Hughes, with top flight experience and potential, could be a smart and cost-effective midfield addition.

Consider signing Sergi Cardona as a free agent to address the light left-back position and his attacking style of play.

Leicester City’s Championship title triumph was secured with a 3-0 win over Preston North End.

The Foxes could begin preparations for life back in the Premier League with two games still to play after Leeds United lost 4-0 to QPR on 26 April.

It is believed that promotion will put an end to their registration ban, which was placed on them by the EFL in March.

This will allow them to make signings as they prepare for their return to the top flight after just a one-year absence.

Here we look at five players that Leicester should have on their radar this summer…

5 Players Leicester City be eyeing this summer Player Current club Callum O'Hare Coventry City Will Hughes Crystal Palace Sergi Cardona Las Palmas Callum Doyle Manchester City Cesare Casadei Chelsea

Callum O’Hare

Not only is Callum O’Hare set to be available as a free agent in the summer, he would also be a great fit for Leicester.

The playmaker can operate in a deeper midfield role or more advanced, and can bring the kind of creativity and final third threat that the Foxes will need in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old’s injury record will be a concern, but he has proven since returning in late 2023 that he can maintain his health over an extended period.

As a free agent, this is the kind of signing the Leicestershire outfit will need to target this summer due to their financial situation.

O’Hare showed his Premier League readiness by playing a role in Coventry’s impressive FA Cup win, especially for his second half performance against Manchester United in the semi-finals.

Will Hughes

Will Hughes is another midfielder out of contract at the end of the season, and the 29-year-old could be a smart signing for the soon-to-be Premier League side.

Hughes has plenty of top flight experience, and would fill an area of the squad that is looking quite bare.

We have seen how well Harry Winks has been transformed under Enzo Maresca, and Hughes has a similar profile to the ex-Tottenham player.

Leicester’s financial situation means they should be targeting cheap moves to bolster their squad, and midfield is an area where signings will be needed so Hughes ticks a lot of boxes.

Sergi Cardona

Left-back is an area of the Leicester squad that is looking quite light at the moment, with Maresca having to find solutions to put players out of position due to a lack of options.

But Segi Cardona could be a very shrewd way to solve this issue, as the Spaniard is set to be available as a free agent in the summer.

The 24-year-old has performed well in La Liga this season, helping Las Palmas earn a mid-table finish.

He has an attacking style of play that could be quite suited to the Foxes, having created 2.46 shots per game in the Spanish top flight this year (all stats from Fbref).

Callum Doyle

Callum Doyle will obviously be on Leicester’s radar because he has been on loan with the club this year.

But the Foxes should look to ensure he remains at the King Power beyond this term.

The Manchester City player is unlikely to be a part of Pep Guardiola’s first team plans, but he has proven quite a useful addition to the Leicester squad.

He is a versatile young star that can play at left-back or through the centre, and is a good fit for Maresca’s style of play.

The major concern could be the cost, but another loan may suit all parties.

Cesare Casadei

Midfield is looking like it could be a real issue for Leicester next season unless they strengthen through new additions.

Cesare Casadei spent the first half of the campaign on loan at the King Power before returning to Chelsea in January.

However, he has struggled for game time in Mauricio Pochettino’s side, and could benefit from regular minutes in the Premier League to aid his development.

A move back to Leicester could work out well for all parties, as he already knows Maresca and his style of play, for which he is a natural fit.