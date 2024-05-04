Highlights Derby County must act fast to secure new players before the season, with many current players out of contract.

After a grueling few years, Derby could finally celebrate a season of success with promotion from League One. However, Paul Warne now faces the task of putting together a squad capable of safety in the second tier in 2024/25.

Warne, who is yet to successfully keep one of his teams away from relegation in the division, will need to hit the ground running on his targets in what will be a very busy summer for the former Rotherham boss with twelve of his current players out of contract at the end of the season.

List of Derby County players out of contract 2024 (TransferMarkt) POS Joe Wildsmith GK Scott Loach GK Craig Forsyth LB Darren Robinson DM Liam Thompson CM Conor Hourihane CM Korey Smith CM Louie Sibley AM/LWB Tom Barkhuizen (optional one year extension) LW Martyn Waghorn ST Dwight Gayle ST James Collins ST

The Rams will be looking to spend a transfer fee on a permanent deal for the first time since Kamil Jóźwiak joined in September 2020 for a fee close to €4 million, as reported by The Athletic. However, Derby should also be looking at the free agent market and making the most of players that look set to be released by their clubs.

Here are my top five picks for the Rams, that will help them towards survival in their first season back in the second division.

1 Jamal Lowe

The AFC Bournemouth striker spent the 23/24 campaign on loan at Swansea City, and at 29, Jamal Lowe is coming to the end of his contract at the Cherries with it looking highly unlikely that he will be offered a new deal.

Derby should take advantage of this, with Lowe's pace and experience a key factor in making him a target for this summer. The Rams scored 24 of their 78 goals from set-pieces on their way to promotion, and at 6ft, the striker also brings a physical presence to Derby's forward line that could cause issues for opposition defences.

Paul Warne faced the headache of injuries to all five of his strikers in 2023/24. James Collins, Martyn Waghorn, Conor Washington, Dwight Gayle, and Tyreece John-Jules all faced lengthy spells on the sideline throughout the season, and Lowe would give them more depth in this position.

2 Lasse Sørensen

Lincoln City's Lasse Sørensen was key in the Imps' rise up the League One table in 2024. The 24-year-old Dane was superb in the middle of the park for Michael Skubala as his side narrowly missed out on the play-offs on the final day, after sitting in 11th place on New Year's Day.

In a deep-lying role for Lincoln, Sørensen won 81% of his tackles, while also providing four goals and eight assists as he transitioned further forward with the ball. This part of his game will be of huge interest to not only Warne who could partner him alongside a potentially returning Ebou Adams, or in his own role in a new system.

With no sign of a renewal of his current contract, Sørensen faces the strong possibility of leaving the Sincil Bank Stadium in the summer, and Pride Park could be a nice new home.

3 Jack Currie

AFC Wimbledon's Jack Currie has been a major part of the Wombles' defence this season, with the left-back clocking in nearly 3400 minutes of league football in 2023/24. At just 22 years of age, Currie has plenty of time to hone his talents and rise through the divisions to join the Rams in the Championship.

Derby have struggled to fill the left-back/wing back role this season, with Louie Sibley swapping attacking midfield for wide defence towards the end of the campaign after injuries to Craig Forsyth and Callum Elder. Jack Currie would give Paul Warne the numbers he needs in the position, along with a player that could have a long, prosperous career with the club.

With 56 tackles won in League Two with Wimbledon this year, Currie would offer Derby consistency defensively, while also being an attacking threat - after creating 33 chances from left-back, as per FotMob.

4 Malcolm Ebiowei

A name familiar to Rams fans already, Crystal Palace's Malcolm Ebiowei has struggled to settle in South London since leaving Derby at the end of the 2021/22 season. Ebiowei has been finding his feet in Belgium since February. However, a lack of game time at RWD Molenbeek has seen the winger stagnate in his development.

The 20-year-old played 16 times in the Championship for Derby two seasons ago, and on his day he had the ability to be the best player in the division with his dazzling feet and dangerous crosses. But after a loan to Hull City in 2023 failed to pay off, Ebiowei has been edging towards the exit at Palace.

A loan deal with a view to making it permanent, back to his former club could be the perfect way for the England U20 international to reignite his career, and with the backing of 30,000 in the stands of Pride Park, it could be a relationship that helps both team and player.

5 Jonson Clarke-Harris

Jonson Clarke-Harris has had a peculiar year with Peterborough United. After coming so close to leaving the club at the start of the season, the Jamaican would start just 19 games in the league, scoring nine goals.

The striker's contract is due to run out at the end of June, and both Peterborough and Clarke-Harris seem intent on parting ways, with Derby one of several clubs who could be looking for his signature for 2024/25.

The 29-year-old would give the Rams more strength up front, where he would link up with his former Rotherham United boss in the second division. Derby are light on numbers in forward positions, so a proven goalscorer like Clarke-Harris would be a great addition either off the bench or in the starting XI.