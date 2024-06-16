Highlights Goalkeeper Pierce Charles shows potential to be long-term solution for Wednesday, earning praise from manager Danny Rohl.

Winger Joey Phuthi targets first-team impact next season, supported by strong performances in the academy, as Owls keep him for another year.

Striker Bailey Cadamarteri impressed in senior debut, scoring 5 goals, could be key for Wednesday's forward line with potential for future profit.

It is a big summer for Sheffield Wednesday after they secured survival in the Championship.

The Owls looked destined to make an immediate return to League One after a disastrous start to the season under Xisco Munoz, but they achieved safety after a remarkable turnaround under Danny Rohl as they finished 20th in the table.

There were fears among Wednesday supporters that the club could lose Rohl this summer, but the German has signed a new long-term contract at Hillsborough, and it could be a busy few months ahead as he looks to rebuild his squad.

Loanees James Beadle, Kristian Pedersen, Jeff Hendrick, Momo Diaby, Ian Poveda, Ike Ugbo, and Ashley Fletcher have returned to their parent clubs, while Ciaran Brennan, Reece James, George Byers, Tyreeq Bakinson, Juan Delgado and Lee Gregory have been released at the end of their contracts.

Will Vaulks has joined Oxford United despite being offered a new deal, and Cameron Dawson is set to follow him out of the exit door, but Liam Palmer and Barry Bannan have committed their future to the club.

Rohl will be hoping for plenty of incomings this summer, but the 35-year-old has shown he is not afraid to give youth a chance, and we looked at three young players that could be next to make their breakthrough for the Owls, potentially saving the club a lot of money on transfer fees in the future.

Pierce Charles

Goalkeeper has been a problem position for Wednesday since the departure of Keiren Westwood, with a host of players having spells between the sticks in recent years, but Pierce Charles could be the club's long-term solution.

Charles made his debut for the Owls in the 1-1 draw against Coventry City in the FA Cup in January before starting again in the replay the following month, and he did not look out of place on either occasion.

The 18-year-old is a player with huge potential, underlined by his recent call-up to the Northern Ireland senior squad, and the Owls will have been delighted to tie him down to a new contract last month.

Rohl revealed in April that he is a big fan of Charles, telling The Star: "Pierce for me is a fantastic goalkeeper. He has a lot of good things that I like, he can keep the ball in possession, he’s good in open play, he’s good building up from the back. He’s a good goalkeeper and I like him."

Dawson's imminent exit could open the door for Charles, but Wednesday are set to re-sign James Beadle from Brighton & Hove Albion after his successful loan spell last season, and they are also closing in on the signing of former Watford goalkeeper Ben Hamer, meaning that Charles could find himself as third choice once again next term.

While Charles may be disappointed not to be given a chance next season, it seems inevitable that he will be the Owls' number one at some point, and he could have a big future ahead of him at both club and international level.

Joey Phuthi

Wednesday have activated their option to keep Joey Phuthi at Hillsborough for at least another year and it could be a big campaign for the winger next season.

Phuthi made his debut for the Owls as a late substitute in the 2-0 defeat at Coventry in December before coming off the bench against the same opponents in the 4-1 FA Cup replay defeat in February.

The 19-year-old was frequently included in the matchday squad in the second half of the season and if he continues his impressive performances in the academy, it will not be long before he is given more opportunities at first team level.

Phuthi made it clear in April that he intends to fight for his place next season, telling The Star: "I’m targeting to be back with the first team in pre-season, and both Steve (Haslam) and Andy have said that I need to start really trying to impact the seniors. We sometimes joke about my out of possession work, but it’s something that I’ll be really trying to work on in the summer and hopefully it can be less of an issue and I can start to affect the first team."

Rohl will be keen to strengthen in the wide areas this summer, which could limit Phuthi's game time next season, but his pace and creativity make him a dangerous player, and he could be a useful option to have in the squad and save them spending to sign a squad player.

Bailey Cadamarteri

Wednesday supporters had long been calling for Bailey Cadamarteri to be given an opportunity in the first team and he finally got that chance this season.

Cadamarteri was a prolific scorer in the Wednesday academy, but few could have predicted the impact he would make at senior level, with the 19-year-old scoring three goals in four games at the start of December.

The striker's minutes became a little more restricted in the second half of the season, but he ended the campaign with five goals and one assist in 25 appearances in all competitions, which is a decent return for his first year in senior football.

Given their problems in front of goal this season, recruiting in the forward areas will be a priority for Wednesday this summer, and it remains to be seen whether Rohl will decide to send Cadamarteri out on loan.

A temporary spell away from Hillsborough could be hugely beneficial for Cadamarteri to help him improve his physicality and all-round game, but whether he is allowed to depart will depend on the Owls' transfer business.

Strikers are known to be the toughest players to recruit, and often the most expensive, so Wednesday potentially have a gem on their hands in Cadamarteri if he can continue his progression, and as well as saving the club millions on transfer fees, he could also make them a significant profit in the future.