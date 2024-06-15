Highlights Portsmouth gearing up for a return to the Championship after impressive League One title win with 97 points.

Portsmouth are set for an important summer as they prepare for their return to the Championship on the back of last season's League One title win.

Portsmouth manager John Mousinho will be assessing his squad this summer as he looks to make the necessary additions to ensure his side will compete in the second tier during the 2024/25 season.

Mousinho's side enjoyed an extremely impressive campaign in League One during the 2023/24 season, losing just five games as they won the title with 97 points.

Portsmouth - 2023/24 League One table (BBC) Position Club Points 1st Portsmouth 97 2nd Derby County 92 3rd Bolton Wanderers 87 4th Peterborough United 84 5th Oxford United 77 6th Barnsley 76

Pompey must add further quality to a squad that already includes the likes of Colby Bishop, Paddy Lane, and Marlon Pack. Highly-rated defender Regan Poole is expected to return during pre-season as he recovers from an ACL injury he suffered in November.

Portsmouth added quality in January when they signed midfielder Owen Moxon from Carlisle United and forward Callum Lang from Wigan Athletic, and they will surely be in the market for further additions during the upcoming summer transfer window.

However, Portsmouth have a couple of players in their ranks that could save the club money if they can handle the transition to playing Championship football.

Christian Saydee

Christian Saydee made 36 appearances in League One during Pompey's title-winning campaign, scoring twice and providing four assists.

The 22-year-old signed for the club from AFC Bournemouth for an undisclosed fee last summer after enjoying a successful loan spell at Shrewsbury Town during the 2022/23 season.

He became a fans' favourite as Portsmouth won the title in style this season, sometimes featuring in midfield as well as in his usual attacking role.

Saydee started 12 games and made 24 appearances from the bench in the third tier this season, and he will hope that he can build on that experience next term.

He explained that reaching the Championship was what he had signed up for when he first arrived at Fratton Park, so he should feel ready to make an impact when called upon next season.

If Saydee is given a chance on the pitch and thrives at a higher level, it would save Portsmouth money that they might have felt inclined to spend on a new attacking option to accompany Bishop and Kusini Yengi.

Terry Devlin

Northern Irish midfielder Terry Devlin made 19 appearances as Portsmouth achieved promotion to the second tier as champions this season. The 20-year-old made six starts and contributed to two goals in his first season on the South Coast following a move from Glentoran last summer.

The promising youngster will hope that playing first-team football in England alongside an experienced player like Pack will stand him in good stead ahead of next season's Championship campaign.

The future of out-of-contract midfielder Joe Morrell is still uncertain, so there could be more opportunities for Devlin in the first-team picture next season if the Welshman fails to agree on fresh terms.

Mousinho will likely want to add some strength in depth to his midfield department this summer, especially if Morrell does depart. If Devlin can handle the step-up, then it could save the club from having to spend too much on new signings.