After a disappointing campaign which saw them finish in mid-table, Swansea City will be looking to improve on that and move up the table in Luke Williams' first full season at the club.

Swansea started the season with Michael Duff at the helm, but he was sacked in December and replaced by Williams, who led the club to a 14th-place finish.

One of the big reasons for the Swans' poor season was their transfer business last summer and it would be no surprise if a number of those players brought to the club were moved on in the coming months, whether it be permanently or on loan.

With that in mind, here are the players that Swansea City should be looking to loan out this summer.

Cameron Congreve

Attacking midfielder Cameron Congreve made his debut for Swansea as an 18-year-old during the 2021/22 season but he's been unable to kick on after an impressive start to his senior career.

The 20-year-old failed to make a first-team appearance during the 2023/24 season and hasn't played for Swansea since April 2023.

Russell Martin started the midfielder at wing-back away to Middlesbrough in August 2022, such was the faith he had in the Welshman, but it backfired, and he was hauled off after 31 minutes, and he hasn't started a league game since.

Congreve has instead been playing for the club's U21 side, but a loan elsewhere playing regular senior football would do him the world of good next season.

Nathan Broome

Goalkeeper Nathan Broome joined the Swans from AFC Wimbledon last summer but is yet to make an appearance for the club and he hasn't even made a matchday squad.

The 22-year-old is still very young, particularly for a goalkeeper and if Swansea were to sign a goalkeeper this summer, which they're likely to do, given Carl Rushworth is returning to Brighton, Broome should be loaned out to play regular first-team football.

Having played League Two football for AFC Wimbledon during the 2022/23 season, the ex-Manchester City and Stoke City academy prospect would likely have suitors in League Two and if he were to impress on loan next season, there's no reason why he couldn't force his way into the reckoning at Swansea the following year.

Nathan Tjoe-A-On

Swansea City supporters can be forgiven for forgetting that they signed Nathan Tjoe-A-On last summer from Excelsior Rotterdam last summer, with the Indonesian international failing to make an appearance for the club so far.

The 22-year-old left-back had been a regular for Excelsior in the Eredivise during the 2022/23 season, so it didn't look like awful business but he couldn't get a look in at Swansea and was subsequently loaned back to the Netherlands with Heerenveen in January.

However, Tjoe-A-On also failed to make an impact there, and he played just four times for the club, totaling just 15 minutes.

Nathan Tjoe-A-On's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Season(s) Appearances Excelsior Rotterdam 2019-23 57 Swansea City 2023 - 0 Heerenveen (Loan) 2024 4

The Indonesian international must have something about him, otherwise he wouldn't have played regularly in the Eredivisie as a youngster, and perhaps he needs another loan next season to play regular football and rebuild his confidence.

A move to a League One side would enable Tjoe-A-On to get used to the rigors of the English game, and Swansea would be able to keep close tabs on him.