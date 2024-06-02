Highlights Junior Tchamadeu may benefit from a loan move to secure regular playing time and continue his development away from the Potters.

Sol Sidibe, despite showing promise, may need more experience before being thrust into consistent first-team action for Stoke City.

Schumacher faces key decisions on whether to retain young talents like Tchamadeu and Sidibe or send them out on loan for more exposure.

Stoke City endured what was another frustrating season in the Championship this year, having finished in 17th place.

It was the Potters' sixth season in the second tier following their Premier League relegation in 2018, and the club have yet to win a top half finish in any of those seasons, with their highest placing being 14th.

This has left somewhat of a Championship sleeping giant languishing in the depths of the division and as manager Steven Schumacher prepares for his first full season in charge at the bet365 Stadium, the former Plymouth boss knows he must bring progress to the club.

In what is expected to be a busy summer of incomings and outgoings in the Potteries, Schumacher and his staff will have some important decisions to make on who they want in their squad.

FLW takes a look at two potential Potters that could see loan moves sanctioned for them this summer.

Junior Tchamadeu

Signed from League Two side Colchester United at the start of the season, Cameroon international Junior Tchamadeu is a player with evident potential to be an impactful player at Championship level.

An attacking-minded right-back, the 20-year-old found it difficult to earn regular minutes for Stoke last season, making 15 appearances. This was due to a mix of injury problems and, in large part, to the form of Wolves loanee Ki-Jana Hoever.

But with Hoever set to return to Molineux this summer, it remains unclear whether the Dutch youth international will be available to make it a third successive loan spell next season with the Potters.

If not, Tchamadeu may be fast-tracked into the starting role at right-back, but the former League Two young player of the year may well be better served heading out on loan where he will receive regular first-team minutes under his belt.

Should Schumacher retain his services but sign another right-back to play ahead of him, Tchamadeu may see his progression as a Stoke player stunted once more.

Sol Sidibe

England youth international Sol Sidibe is the latest youngster from Stoke's academy to graduate into the first-team picture and as the son of Potters legend Mamady Sidibe, he's already fast becoming a favourite in the Potteries.

At just 17, the midfielder clearly has a bright future in the game as there aren't many players that are entrusted to step up to senior football at his age.

His potential has been made evident due to the nature of clubs who are reportedly showing interest in the versatile midfielder, with Chelsea, Rangers and AC Milan all credited as keeping tabs on the youngster.

Sol Sidibe in 2023/24 (Transfermarkt) Competition Appearances Goals Assists Championship 4 0 0 FA Cup 1 0 0 EFL Cup 3 0 0 Premier League 2 14 1 6 U18 Premier League 4 0 3

But with him still having a way to go to even shake off the teenager label, there's no rush to fast-track him into the first team and the blood and thunder of a Championship campaign.

As much as fans will want to see Sidibe given an extended look in the first-team next season, he showed in the eight games he played last season in all competitions that he may need to progress a little further yet until he's consistently making an impact in the second tier.

Therefore, a loan move away wouldn't hurt that at all, even if it's just a shorter deal. It would grant the youngster a better opportunity at regular first-team minutes, and he could return to the bet365 Stadium ready to truly make his mark in the famous Stoke City colours.