Player’s stance over Watford move revealed as Championship rivals, European clubs circle

Rennes midfielder James Lea-Siliki wants to move to Watford this month, but a deal has yet to be agreed with other clubs including Norwich City interested in the 24-year-old, a report from L’Equipe has claimed.

It was recently reported by The Watford Observer that the Hornets are in talks with Rennes over a deal for the midfielder.

Now it seems as though Watford have been given a boost to their chances of securing a deal for Siliki, although a deal is still far from certain.

According to this latest update, Rennes are willing to let Siliki leave on loan with the option to buy, while the midfielder himself is said to see Watford as his preferred next destination.

However, it is thought that the two clubs are yet to reach an agreement over a deal, as interest in the Frenchman emerges from elsewhere.

Watford’s Championship rivals Norwich, along with Serie A outfit Genoa and Belgium top-flight side Anderlecht are also reportedly interested in signing the midfielder.

Siliki is not thought to be interested in a move to Anderlecht, which is a boost to Watford, although it remains to be seen what his stance is over move either to Norwich or Genoa before the market closes at the start of next week.

The Verdict

It does seem as though this is one that go on until very late in the transfer window.

With the amount of interest there is in Siliki, and the fact that it seems noone has yet agreed a deal with Rennes, there is still plenty to be decided with regards to the midfielder’s future.

Admittedly, the fact that Siliki apparently prefers a move to Watford this month, does play into their hands in this transfer race.

However, that may count for little if they are unable to agree a deal with Rennes, which could then leave them facing the prospect of missing out on a decent player who was open to a move to Vicarage Road.