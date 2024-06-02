Highlights Sheffield Wednesday secured Championship survival in style after an incredible turnaround under Danny Rohl this season.

The German coach signed a new contract, key players have new deals, and the team looks to send young talents like Pierce Charles out on loan.

Striker Bailey Cadamarteri stood out this season, but new additions could push him down the pecking order, potentially leading to a loan move.

It is a big summer for Sheffield Wednesday after they secured survival in the Championship.

The Owls looked destined to make an immediate return to League One after a disastrous start to the season under Xisco Munoz but they achieved safety after a remarkable turnaround under Danny Rohl.

A six-game unbeaten run, including three consecutive victories in their final three games, secured Wednesday's place in the Championship for next season as they finished 20th in the table.

The Owls received a huge boost last week as Rohl signed a new long-term contract at the club and it could be a busy summer as the German rebuilds his squad.

Loanees James Beadle, Kristian Pedersen, Jeff Hendrick, Momo Diaby, Ian Poveda, Ike Ugbo, and Ashley Fletcher have returned to their parent clubs, while Ciaran Brennan, Reece James, George Byers, Tyreeq Bakinson, Juan Delgado and Lee Gregory have been released at the end of their contracts.

Cameron Dawson, Liam Palmer, Dominic Iorfa, Di'Shon Bernard, Will Vaulks, Barry Bannan and Josh Windass have all been offered new deals, and Rohl will be hoping his players will follow him in committing their future to the club.

There are likely to be a number of incomings and outgoings at Hillsborough over the coming months, and we looked at some of the players that Rohl should look to send out on loan this summer.

Pierce Charles

Goalkeeper Pierce Charles is one of Wednesday's brightest young prospects, and he signed a new long-term contract at the club earlier this month.

Charles made his debut for the Owls in the 1-1 draw against Coventry City in the FA Cup in January before starting once again in the replay the following month, and he did not look out of place on either occasion.

The 18-year-old is a player with huge potential, underlined by his recent call-up to the Northern Ireland senior squad, and speaking before he signed a new deal at the club, Rohl expressed his desire to keep hold of Charles.

"Pierce for me is a fantastic goalkeeper. He has a lot of good things that I like, he can keep the ball in possession, he’s good in open play, he’s good building up from the back. He’s a good goalkeeper and I like him," Rohl told The Star in April.

"He has made some really good improvements and developments in the last months and from my side I hope he is part of my team in the new season."

Given Rohl's admiration for Charles, it would be no surprise to see him become more involved in Wednesday's first team next season, but he is still young, and it seems unlikely he will be made number one.

The Owls have offered Dawson a new deal, and they are keen to bring James Beadle back on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, meaning Charles could find himself as third choice again next term.

Charles seems destined to become Wednesday's first choice in the future but for now, playing regular football elsewhere could help prepare him to make the step-up at Hillsborough.

Gui Siqueira

Defender Gui Siqueira spent time in the Brentford and Queens Park Rangers academies before joining Wednesday in July 2023 following a trial period.

With the Owls suffering defensive injury issues, Siqueira was frequently included in the matchday squad over the festive period, and he made his debut for the club in the 4-0 win over Cardiff City in the FA Cup in January.

Siqueira was handed his first start in the 4-1 replay defeat at Coventry City in February, but he was substituted at halftime after a tough first half, and that would prove to be his final appearance of the campaign.

With Pol Valentin firmly established as Wednesday's first choice right-back, opportunities are likely to be limited for Siqueira next season, and the Coventry game highlighted the fact that he is perhaps not ready to feature regularly at Championship level.

The 19-year-old has only played three senior games during his career, so a loan spell in League One, League Two or the National League could be hugely beneficial for his development.

Bailey Cadamarteri

The emergence of striker Bailey Cadamarteri was a huge positive for Wednesday this season.

Owls supporters had long called for Cadamarteri to be given a chance in the first team, and he made his debut as a substitute in the 4-0 defeat against Millwall in November.

Cadamarteri was a prolific scorer in the Wednesday academy, but few could have predicted the impact he would make at senior level, with the 19-year-old scoring three goals in four games at the start of December.

The striker's performances were crucial in the early stages of the Owls' revival under Rohl and while his game time became a little more restricted after the arrival of Ugbo on loan from Troyes in January, he remained a useful option in the second half of the campaign.

Cadamarteri ended the campaign with five goals and one assist in 25 appearances in all competitions and Wednesday do not have to worry about losing him to a Premier League club this summer after he signed a new long-term contract at Hillsborough in December.

Given Wednesday's goalscoring issues this season, attacking reinforcements are likely to be a priority for Rohl this summer, and any new arrivals could push Cadamarteri down the pecking order.

Whether Cadamarteri is allowed to depart on loan will depend on the Owls' summer business but a temporary move could help him to develop his all-round game and improve his physicality.