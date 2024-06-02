Highlights Sheffield United needs huge changes after a horrible season. Big names like Ahmedhodzic and Souza could be out soon.

Sheffield United have a lot of work to do in the summer to turn around their current fortunes and a part of their reset needs to be moving some of the playing staff away from Bramall Lane for the 2023/24 campaign.

The most important part of the summer for United will be who comes in and who goes out. There isn't any noise to suggest that Chris Wilder's position as manager is up for debate, so the big shifts are expected to be on the playing side, which is understandable given the recent evidence.

This Blades side was arguably one of the worst in Premier League history. It looked doomed to go back down almost as soon as they went up, and there must be huge changes made if they want to put themselves in contention for promotion next season.

Sheffield United's 23/24 league campaign stats Position 20th Points 16 Wins 3 Draws 7 Losses 28 Goals scored 35 Goals conceded 104 Stats taken from Sofascore

They have already announced that Chris Basham, George Baldock, Oliver Norwood, Wes Foderingham, and Max Lowe will all be released when their current deals expire in the summer, and more departure are expected.

The club will look to move on Ivo Grbic, after signing him for £2.5 million in the January window, as per The Star. Anis Slimane, Benie Traore, and Ismaila Coulibaly are all players that could leave too, as well as some bigger names like Anel Ahmedhodzic and Vini Souza, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

There hasn't been much mention of players being loaned out but this trio should be on the list of players that the Blades look to get rid of for at least part of the 2024/25 campaign.

Louie Marsh

Louie Marsh has been an incredibly prolific goalscorer in the Blades' under-21s set-up this season. He scored 10 goals in his final eight matches last season in the Professional Development League.

The 20-year-old has already been out on loan in the EFL, which will make him a much more appealing option to any lower league side who are looking to add some young attacking talent to their team. He was with Doncaster Rovers for the first part of the 2023/24 campaign.

His time there wasn't as prolific as his under-21s campaign. That said, a National League or League Two side may be willing to go for him because of his latest numbers.

Billy Blacker

Billy Blacker certainly has less first team experience than his aforementioned teammate does, so a temporary destination for him, away from Bramall Lane, would likely be lower down the football pyramid.

That said, his two-year age advantage on Marsh means that a team in League Two, or the National League, may be willing to take a punt on the young English forward.

He's one for the future but some time away from the Blades and the Championship is likely what is best for him and his development.

Jili Buyabu

The advantage of experience with loan moves is as present with Jili Buyabu as it is with Marsh.

The midfielder spent the second half of last season with Scottish Premiership side Motherwell. Unfortunately for him, he wasn't able to make any league appearances for them but that doesn't mean his next move won't be more effective.

A young footballer like him needs to play regularly in order to develop into the player that United feel he can be.

Another loan move would be the best way to achieve that and should suit all parties involved.