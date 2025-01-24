Sunderland and Plymouth Argyle go head-to-head on Saturday, with both teams in need of a win for contrasting reasons.

The Black Cats are five points off league leaders Leeds United at the top of the table, while the Pilgrims are rock bottom and six points adrift of safety.

However, Argyle will cling on to the fact that they beat the Wearsiders 3-2 in the reverse fixture in August thanks to a 93rd minute Joe Edwards winner.

Football League World brings you the latest injury news ahead of the game, with 10 players set to miss the contest.

Aji Alese

Aji Alese will be out for the remainder of the season, having suffered a fracture in his leg in Sunderland's FA Cup defeat to Stoke City. Regis Le Bris confirmed that the defender would be absent until the club's pre-season programme in the summer.

Romaine Mundle

Romaine Mundle is not far off a return for the Black Cats, but Saturday's clash with Plymouth has probably come too soon for the winger.

The 21-year-old has been out since late November after suffering an injury against Coventry City but is likely to be available in early February.

Alan Browne

Alan Browne has endured a similar lay-off to Mundle, having also gone off injured in the Wearsiders' 2-2 draw with Coventry.

The Republic of Ireland international has been recovering from a broken bone in his leg, but Le Bris confirmed he is a week away from rejoining training.

Tommy Watson

Another player who the club hope will return in early February is Tommy Watson, who has been out injured since December with knee and ankle injuries.

The winger had been enjoying a spell in the first team and scored a brace to drive the Black Cats to a 2-1 victory over Stoke.

Niall Huggins

Niall Huggins is yet to return from his serious knee injury which he sustained in the Black Cats' 3-0 defeat to Coventry in December 2023.

Morgan Whittaker

Morgan Whittaker has been the subject of reported interest from Middlesbrough and Burnley, with Plymouth accepting an £8m bid from Boro, according to Keith Downie.

With Whittaker set to leave Home Park, it is highly unlikely that the forward will be available for the Pilgrims' trip to the Stadium of Light.

Morgan Whittaker's 2024/25 Championship statistics - per SofaScore Appearances 20 Goals 3 Expected goals (xG) 2.10 Assists 1 Big chances created 3 Accurate passes per game 17.8 (74%)

Brendan Galloway

Brendan Galloway will be out for the remainder of the season after suffering an injury to his upper leg during Plymouth's 1-1 draw with Oxford United.

The former Sunderland loanee will require surgery for the injury and will not face his former side on Saturday.

Muhamed Tijani

In better news for the Pilgrims, Muhamed Tijani is expected to return to action early next month, having been absent with a long-term hamstring injury. However, the trip to the Stadium of Light has come too soon for the player.

Joe Edwards

Captain Joe Edwards is yet to feature for Argyle since undergoing surgery on his hamstring tendon back in October. His last appearance came in the club's 3-3 draw with Preston North End.

Kornel Szucs

Kornel Szucs remains sidelined, having missed the Pilgrims' last three games through injury, and is not expected to return until the start of February at the earliest.

Sunderland will certainly be expected to win comfortably against Plymouth, who suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat at the hands of Burnley on Wednesday.