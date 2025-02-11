Wednesday evening sees Sunderland host Luton Town in what is a pivotal fixture at both ends of the table.

The Black Cats have had a decent start to 2025 and will be looking to keep in touch with the three teams above as they hunt for an automatic promotion spot.

Regis Le Bris' side are currently unbeaten in seven, but successive home draws to Watford and Plymouth Argyle have seen them fall behind, with Sheffield United in second place now five points ahead.

Meanwhile, at the foot of the league, Luton Town find themselves in a precarious position. Despite the change in management with Matt Bloomfield replacing Rob Edwards, the team has yet to find any momentum under the new boss. Bloomfield is still searching for his first win in charge, and he’ll be fully aware of the daunting challenge that lies ahead with a trip to the Stadium of Light.

Football League World has therefore opted to bring you the latest team news ahead of the big clash tomorrow.

Romaine Mundle

Romaine Mundle has been out since late November, when he sustained a hamstring injury against Coventry City.

This game will likely come too soon for him and, while he is on the brink of returning to training, the Black Cats' head coach has admitted that he will not rush him back in for fear of a recurrence.

Mundle in the Championship this season, as per WhoScored Starts (Sub) 12 (3) Goals 4 Assists 2 Dribbles per 90 1.8 Key passes per 90 1.2 Pass success rate 83.7%

Alan Browne

Alan Browne, who has been sidelined since the Coventry game, is also closing in on a return and is expected to feature for the club's U21 side in Tuesday night's Premier League Cup match as part of his recovery.

Two games in two days would be too much to ask of him, but we may see him make his first-team return against Leeds United next week.

Tommy Watson

Tommy Watson was making a big impact on Sunderland's first team when he picked up a knee and ankle injury against Bristol City in December.

This ruled him out for two months, and he is behind the aforementioned Mundle in the stage of his recovery. Therefore, Wednesday's game against the Hatters will come too soon.

Jayden Danns

Jayden Danns was signed on deadline day by Sunderland and during his medical with the club, the Black Cats' staff found a back issue which will see him ruled out for a period of time.

The time period isn't currently understood, but it is believed he will miss out on Wednesday's game.

Aji Alese

Aji Alese suffered a horrible leg break in the FA Cup tie against Stoke City and won't be seen again until pre-season at the very earliest with the 24-year-old requiring surgery.

Niall Huggins

Niall Huggins suffered a major knee injury last season, and it is unlikely that he will return until the final weeks of this season, with the Black Cats looking to take a cautious approach.

However, the defender was handed a new contract earlier this year as he looks to have an impact in future campaigns.

Tom Lockyer

Tom Lockyer has been given the all clear after his collapse for Luton Town.

Tom Lockyer was set for a return earlier this season following the cardiac arrest he suffered during their fixture against AFC Bournemouth last season. However, he damaged his ankle ligaments in December 2024 and has since undergone surgery.

Still undergoing his rehabilitation, the defender is now waiting to hear whether he needs a second operation.

Teden Mengi

Teden Mengi is another long-term absentee and won't be available for this fixture having undergone surgery on a knee injury he picked up in training in December.

Tahith Chong

The former Manchester United man picked up a hamstring injury in Rob Edwards' final game in charge and hasn't been available to Bloomfield since.

He could return on Wednesday, but no update has been provided as yet.

Reece Burke

Reece Burke has been out with a hip injury since November and this game may come a bit early, although Bloomfield said earlier this month that he hopes to have Burke "fit and competing at some point".

Nevertheless, they now have a lot of options at centre-back and whether they will require him remains unclear.

Shandon Baptiste

Another player who hasn't been seen since November, Baptiste, injured his calf in training, and his return date remains uncertain.

This has unfortunately been a recurring theme throughout his career, with the midfielder still having made fewer than 150 professional appearances despite being 26.