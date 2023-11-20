Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's disappointing start to the season, sitting at the bottom of the Championship table, has led to protests against owner Dejphon Chansiri.

The club's lack of investment in the summer transfer window and high ticket prices have angered supporters.

Striker Jordan Rhodes' success at Blackpool serves as a reminder of the club's transfer mistake, as he has scored more goals than the entire Sheffield Wednesday team this season.

It has been an incredibly disappointing start to the season for Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.

The Owls were promoted from League One after beating Barnsley in the play-off final at Wembley in May, but it has been a turbulent few months at Hillsborough since then.

Wednesday currently sit bottom of the table, nine points from safety, after winning just one of their first 16 league games, and there have been increasing protests against owner Dejphon Chansiri.

The controversial departure of promotion-winning manager Darren Moore and high ticket prices have attracted the ire of supporters, while Chansiri's lack of investment in the summer transfer window has also been criticised.

12 players arrived at the club this summer following promotion, but many of those new additions have struggled to make an impact so far.

Sheffield Wednesday - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Djeidi Gassama PSG Permanent Pol Valentin Sporting Gijon Permanent Di'Shon Bernard Man United Permanent Juan Delgado Pacos Ferreira Permanent Anthony Musaba Monaco Permanent Reece James Blackpool Permanent Bambo Diaby Preston North End Permanent John Buckley Blackburn Rovers Loan Jeff Hendrick Newcastle United Loan Ashley Fletcher Watford Loan Momo Diaby Portimonense Loan Devis Vasquez AC Milan Loan

Wednesday have been no stranger to making mistakes in the transfer market during Chansiri's reign, and the recent form of striker Jordan Rhodes at Blackpool has been a reminder of one of the club's biggest errors.

Jordan Rhodes' Blackpool form is a reminder of Sheffield Wednesday's transfer mistake

Wednesday fans had long clamoured for the club to sign Rhodes, and he arrived at Hillsborough initially on loan from Middlesbrough in February 2017 before making the move permanent for a reported £10 million that summer.

Rhodes was a signing that certainly should have worked out for the Owls considering his outstanding previous goalscoring record with the likes of Boro, Blackburn Rovers and Huddersfield Town, but it did not work out for Rhodes at Hillsborough, and after falling out of favour under Jos Luhukay, he spent the 2018-19 season on loan with Norwich City.

Despite a strong spell at Carrow Road as he helped the Canaries to the Championship title, he struggled to regain his place in the Owls team after his return.

Rhodes enjoyed a brief revival under Moore towards the end of the 2020-21 season, but he was released by Wednesday in May 2021 following their relegation to League One, departing after scoring just 20 goals and providing five assists in 112 games for the club.

The estimated average weekly wage of a Sheffield Wednesday player in 23/24

The 33-year-old returned to Huddersfield after his exit, and after struggling for minutes at the John Smith's Stadium, he joined League One side Blackpool on loan this summer.

Rhodes has thrived at Bloomfield Road so far, scoring 10 goals and providing three assists in 14 appearances to help the Seasiders to eighth in the table, level on points with the play-off places.

The striker has proven that he has not lost his goalscoring ability, and his prolific spell at Blackpool demonstrates what could have been at Wednesday, while some Owls supporters may be frustrated that Rhodes was not given more of a chance during his time at the club.

Rhodes has scored more goals than the entire Wednesday team combined so far this season, and Danny Rohl will be desperate to find a solution to his side's problems in front of goal in the January transfer window.