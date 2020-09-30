Player’s representatives enter talks with key Nottingham Forest figure

Kamil Grosicki’s representatives have been in talks with Evangelos Marinakis ahead of a potential move to Nottingham Forest, according to Polish reporter Mateusz Borek.

Grosicki has recently been linked with a move to the City Ground, after falling out of favour under Slaven Bilic at West Bromwich Albion.

The winger – who was wanted by Forest in January – joined West Brom and helped the Baggies win promotion to the Premier League, but he’s since made only four league starts for the Baggies.

Grosicki’s only piece of action this season has come against Harrogate Town in the Carabao Cup, and a departure could be on the cards for the 32-year-old before the transfer window closes.

According to Mateusz Borek, Forest’s owner Evangelos Marinakis – who also owns Olympiacos – has been in talks with Grosicki’s agents over a potential exit this month.

Seemingly, Grosicki will have the choice of joining either Forest or Olympiacos, with his future at West Brom looking to be up in the air.

The Verdict

It would be a bit of a kick in the teeth if Forest were to miss out on Grosicki to Olympiacos, and it’s likely to come down to Evangelos Marinakis’ decision.

Grosicki is exactly what Forest need at the moment. He is a very fast, left-sided winger who would slot right into Sabri Lamouchi’s side, and he would inject real pace into the team.

He has stood out at Championship level before, and Forest need his creativity and energy having failed to score in any of their opening four league games this term.