Hibernian boss Jack Ross has been quoted by Not The Old Firm that both Kevin Nisbet and Ryan Porteous have reaffirmed their commitment to the club after failing to secure moves to Birmingham City and Millwall respectively during the January transfer window.

Hibs are said to have rejected a bid from Millwall for Porteous whilst the Blues also had several offers for Nisbet rejected as the Scottish club ultimately held onto their top scorer.

With both players having stayed put in Edinburgh, both Championship clubs were left disappointed and it is so far unknown as to whether each outfit will indeed revisit the prospect of signing the duo again come the summer window.

Speaking about the attitude of the important double act, Ross was quick to stress the following:

“They’ve been fine, initially there was a lot of speculation when we first left them out against Dundee United. On the back of that the players who came in have performed really well and I’ve always worked that way that players deserve to keep the jersey if they are performing well.

“They understood that and to be fair to them they have been vocal in their support, I hear Ryan behind me how much he wants to Hibs to be successful and Kevin the same.”

A centre back by trade, Porteous has been ever-present for the Scottish Premiership side at the back and currently has two years remaining on his current contract at Easter Road, whilst Nisbet has hit 13 goals across all competitions and has a current deal which expires in 2024.

The Verdict

Aitor Karanka will have been left frustrated by the club’s inability to nab Nisbet last month, with the Midlands outfit in desperate need of a regular goalscorer at present.

The likes of Scott Hogan and Lukas Jutkiewitcz have failed to hit the heights of the past and have cut frustrated figures at St. Andrew’s this term.

A lack of goals has been a real problem for the Blues and if this issue isn’t addressed quickly, they could well find themselves at very great risk of falling into League One.

After a run of four league games without victory, re-finding their scoring touch is becoming more of a necessity by the day.