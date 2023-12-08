Highlights Michael Duff's short tenure at Swansea City ended with disappointing results, as the team was in 18th place when he was relieved of his duties.

Duff's unpopular style of play and comments prior to the South Wales derby contributed to his lack of success with the club.

The remainder of Swansea's season is now focused on consolidation and aiming for a mid-table finish under a new manager, which will be crucial for the team's future success.

Swansea City announced that Michael Duff would leave the club on Monday night, after less than six months in the job.

On paper, the appointment of Duff looked a positive one.

He took Cheltenham Town to League One after winning the 2020/21 League Two title and took Barnsley to the League One play-off final, putting up a brave fight with ten men against Sheffield Wednesday before losing at the death.

With Russell Martin leaving to join Southampton, the Swansea hierarchy prioritised substance over style, meaning Duff was brought in to get results rather than being recruited for his style of play.

However, it didn't quite turn out like that with Swansea in 18th place when Duff was relieved of his duties.

Michael Duff's record at Swansea City P W D L Championship 19 5 6 8 Carabao Cup 2 1 0 1

Duff was largely unpopular with supporters due to his style of play and thanks to his comments ahead of the South Wales derby where he tried to downplay the game, a cardinal sin in that part of the world.

It was difficult to see what Duff's tactics were with the club. Swansea were neither a long-ball team nor a free-flowing possession side and the club's 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town was the straw that broke the camel's back, with the former Barnsley manager being sacked in the aftermath.

Swansea squad reaction

Often, when a manager gets sacked, players will pay tribute to their manager on social media, and thank them for improving their careers and for the memories they made together.

This was seen at Sunderland recently, with Amad Diallo taking to social media to pay tribute to Tony Mowbray, who was also sacked on Monday night.

In fairness, Duff hadn't been at Swansea very long, so it's perhaps understandable why he didn't receive any messages on social media after he departed, but you got the feeling that Duff and the Swans weren't a compatible match.

There's no doubt that Duff is a more than capable manager at EFL level, and he'll likely thrive at the next club he takes charge of, but Swansea supporters rightly or wrongly demand a certain style of football and Duff just didn't fit in with the club's DNA.

A poor start compounded with a defeat against Cardiff where Swansea never got going meant Duff was always a dead man walking from there.

The remainder of Swansea's 2023/24 season

Unless Swansea have an awful run of results, it looks unlikely that they'll be dragged into a relegation battle. The rest of the season is about consolidating and aiming for a mid-table finish under a new manager.

The majority of Swansea fans will be happy with a mid-table finish as long as they see a clear plan and direction under a new manager.

The next appointment is absolutely crucial for Swansea as they look to put Duff's short spell behind them and move up the Championship table.