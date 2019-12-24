Player’s potential January return shot down by West Ham figure

A recent report by Claret and Hugh has stated that a January return for Jordan Hugill to West Ham United is categorically out of the question, a source close to the club has revealed today.

The 27-year-old centre forward has thrived since arriving at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, striking up a solid partnership with fellow striker Nahki Wells, which has yielded 17 goals between the two this season.

However a return to the London Stadium in January seems to be out of the question, with a source close to the club telling Claret and Hugh the following:

“That’s out of the question – there are clauses in Grady Diangana and Josh Cullen’s loan deals for a return but not Jordan’s.”

It remains to be seen where Hugill’s long-term future lies, with the former Preston man’s situation currently up in the air after a tough period since joining the Hammers back in January 2018.

The Verdict

This will come as a welcome boost for R’s boss Mark Warburton, with the former Nottingham Forest man surely being open to securing Hugill on a permanent deal at some point in the near future.

The 27-year-old forms part of what is one of the best partnerships in the Championship and for that reason every effort should be made to keep the striker at the club following the end of his temporary spell.

As for Hugill, the experienced striker will just be keen to keep up his scoring streak, with his offensive output being one on the main pulling points for potential interested parties come the end of the current campaign.