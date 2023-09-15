Highlights Marc Roca's loan spell at Real Betis may be extended if Leeds United fail to win promotion to the Premier League this season.

The midfielder only joined Leeds last summer, but was unable to prevent the club's relegation to the Championship.

Since joining Betis, Roca has had a successful start to the season establishing himself as a regular feature in the starting XI for the La Liga club.

It seems there is a chance that Marc Roca's spell on loan at Real Betis from Leeds United could be extended, beyond the end of this season.

That's after a report from Estadio Deportivo claimed that the deal could be extended, if the Elland Road club fail to win promotion back to the Premier League during the current campaign.

How did Roca fare at Leeds last season?

Roca only joined Leeds last summer, signing from Bayern Munich for a fee reported to be worth an initial £10million.

The midfielder then made 38 appearances in all competitions for the Whites last season, scoring once.

However, he was unable to prevent the club suffering relegation from the Premier League to the Championship by the end of the campaign, having seemingly struggled to discover his best form at Elland Road.

Following that drop into the second-tier, a large number of Leeds' first-team squad would leave the club over the course of the summer transfer window. One of those was Roca, who returned to his home country of Spain, to join Betis on a season-long loan.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

How have things gone for Roca since joining Betis?

Since joining Betis, Roca does seem to have enjoyed a rather successful start to the 2023/24 campaign.

The midfielder has started all four La Liga games the club have played this season, helping them to seven points, meaning they currently sit seventh in the La Liga standings.

Indeed, Roca appears to have quickly become a popular figure at the club, winning plenty of praise for his performances for the Seville based club so far.

Now it seems as though there is also the possibility that the 26-year-old could be handed an extended stay at Betis into next season that would seemingly go down well with those connected to the Spanish club, on one condition.

Could Roca remain at Betis for next season?

According to this latest update, there is no option to buy included in this loan deal that has taken Roca to Betis for this season.

However, there is said to be a clause in the loan deal, that will allow for the move to be extended into the 2024/25 season, if Leeds do not win promotion from the Championship back to the Premier League during this 2023/24 campaign.

Under new manager Daniel Farke, Leeds have taken six points from their first five Championship games of this season, meaning they sit 15th in the early standings.

The Whites return to action after the September international break on Sunday afternoon, when they travel to The Den to face Millwall.

Would it be a blow for Leeds to lose Roca for next season?

Given it will mean they have not returned to the Premier League if this clause is triggered, you feel they will have more concerns than losing Roca should that happen.

Indeed, the Spaniard never really seemed to settle at Elland Road last season, so they may well be able to cope with his ongoing absence into next season.

Indeed, having brought in central midfield options such as Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev, the Whites should have depth required to deal with his absence as well.

With that in mind, you do get the feeling that the clause in Roca's loan deal for next season is one they could live with being activated, although it would be frustrating with regards to what it means for their pursuit of promotion to the Premier League this season.