Highlights Loan deals can benefit all parties involved by providing playing time and development opportunities for the loanee, a temporary key player for the club, and a potential improved player for the parent club.

Bournemouth defender James Hill has excelled in his loan spell at Blackburn Rovers, performing well as a right-back and contributing to the team's recent victories.

Hill's successful stint at right-back for Blackburn could benefit Bournemouth by providing them with a ready-made option for that position in the future, potentially saving them money on acquiring a new right-back.

When done in the right manner and between the right parties, loan deals have the potential to work well for all involved.

For the playing making that temporary move to a new team, it can often be the opportunity for them to enjoy some long awaited regular first-team football, potentially to further develop their career.

The club who have made that loan signing meanwhile, will often benefit from the services from a player who can emerge into a key figure for their side, during the period he is with them for.

Elsewhere, even the parent club of the loanee in question stands to benefit, since the end of the loan deal can, if done in the correct way, leave them with an improved player in a better position to make a positive impact for their side, following the conclusion of his spell with another club.

In the early stages of this season, one that looks as though it could work in such a way, is Bournemouth defender James Hill's temporary move to Blackburn Rovers.

How has Hill done since joining Blackburn on loan?

Back on the penultimate day of the summer transfer window, Hill joined Blackburn on a season-long loan move from Bournemouth.

Blackburn Rovers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Leopold Wahlstedt Odd Permanent Sondre Tronstad Vitesse Permanent Niall Ennis Plymouth Argyle Permanent Semir Telalovic Borussia Monchengladbach Permanent Arnor Sigurdsson CSKA Moscow Loan James Hill AFC Bournemouth Loan Andy Moran Brighton Loan

The move was a second temporary spell away from the Vitality Stadium for the 21-year-old, who spent the second half of the previous campaign with Hearts in the Scottish Premiership.

With Hill having only previously made a two league appearances for Bournemouth after joining the Cherries from Fleetwood Town in January 2022, this looked to be an opportunity for the defender to get some more useful experience under his belt.

Meanwhile, with Daniel Ayala and Ashley Phillips having left the club over the summer, the addition of another centre back in the form of Hill, looked an important piece of business for Blackburn, with that central role looking like being the one he would largely be used in.

But since the defender broke into Rovers' starting lineup in their last four Championship games, it is at right-back where Hill has played, and he has excelled in that role.

During that period, the Bournemouth loanee has helped Rovers to two clean sheets and three wins, with the club conceding just twice in that period, having let 20 goals in their nine league games prior to that this season.

Indeed, Hill has been a threat when going forward in that role - as most full-backs have to be these days - not least in providing an excellent assist for Callum Brittain to net the winning goal in Blackburn's 2-1 victory at Millwall on Tuesday night.

But while it may not have been the role that Hill was initially signed to play at Blackburn, there is certainly an argument for the case that the 21-year-old's stint at right-back for Tomasson's side, could end up proving useful for Bournemouth.

Why could Hill playing right-back for Blackburn help Bournemouth?

At this particular moment in time, right-back is not a position where Bournemouth are short on options.

Right now, the Cherries have Max Aarons, Adam Smith and Ryan Fredericks who are all able to fill that role on the right of their defence.

However, as things stand, both Smith and Fredericks are into the final year of their contracts with the Cherries, meaning they could be set to leave The Vitality Stadium on free transfers at the end of this season.

Were that to happen, then that would of course leave Bournemouth lacking some important depth in that position, meaning that they might need to go out and add another option in that position come the summer.

However, that may no longer be the case, should Hill continue to impress for Blackburn in that position over the rest of the current campaign.

If the 21-year-old is able to do that in the Championship for Rovers in the coming months, then it could ensure he is ready to step into that role for Bournemouth next season, be that in the top-flight or second-tier of English football.

Not only would that give them an extra option in that position that may need strengthening, it would secure them that without them having to pay a fee for a new right-back, leaving the Cherries with more funds available to strengthen other areas of their first-team squad.

As a result, it seems as though Hill's loan move to Blackburn Rovers may be the latest one to pay off for his Premier League club, although in this case, it may not be in quite the way many were expecting.