Player’s interest in Leeds United transfer revealed

Cody Drameh is keen to ditch Fulham for Leeds United this summer, with the Whites readying a bid of £400k to lure the player out of Craven Cottage.

Leeds are preparing for a return to the Premier League after winning the Championship, with Fulham also joining them in the top-flight after winning the play-offs earlier this week.

Whilst the two clubs are now preparing for the same things, it appears that Leeds plan on luring one Fulham talent to Elland Road this summer in the form of Drameh.

Quiz: Do you remember which club Leeds United signed these 15 players from?

1 of 15 Liam Cooper. Hull City Chesterfield

As per Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (06/08, 13:29), Leeds are keen on the right-back, with a £400k bid readied in West Yorkshire.

Fulham want to keep hold of the player this summer and see him as part of the furniture long-term, but further reports from Kaveh Solhekol at Sky Sports have confirmed that the player wants the move to Leeds.

Drameh wants to sign for Leeds https://t.co/duQvDD3X86 — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 6, 2020

Currently, Leeds have Luke Ayling as the club’s only recognised senior right-back, with Stuart Dallas and even Jamie Shackleton providing Marcelo Bielsa with cover throughout the 2019/20 campaign.

The Verdict

We know Leeds have put a heavy focus on strengthening their academy in recent years and there has been a commitment to offering them a route into first-team football.

Drameh is a player that needs to make the step now and given he’s interested in the move, he maybe feels Leeds offer him a better chance of progression.

It’s damaging for Fulham to lose such a top talent, but for Leeds, it could be an underrated piece of business.

Thoughts? Let us know!