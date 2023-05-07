Adam Lallana played a key role in convincing James Milner to make the switch to Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Liverpool midfielder had been linked with a move to Burnley, but has opted instead for the Seagulls.

According to Football Insider, former Liverpool teammate Lallana convinced the 37-year-old to join him at the Amex Stadium for next season.

Milner’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season and a renewal with Liverpool is not on the cards.

Why were Burnley interested in signing James Milner?

That has led to him becoming a free agent going into the summer transfer window.

But Brighton have moved quickly to secure the signing of the experienced midfielder.

Milner will be the second summer arrival for Roberto de Zerbi’s side, with a deal already agreed with Watford for Joao Pedro.

This has come as a blow to the Clarets, who were hoping to reunite Milner with his former teammate Vincent Kompany as they prepare for life in the Premier League.

Burnley comfortably secured promotion to the top flight by winning the Championship title.

Promotion was secured in early April and top spot was confirmed with a win over bitter rivals Blackburn Rovers with a few games to spare.

Kompany has overseen a huge overhaul of the first team squad at Turf Moor, transforming the side’s style of play in the process.

The Belgian has received plenty of plaudits for his work in Lancashire, and has even been linked with the managerial role at Chelsea and Tottenham.

However, it is appearing likely that he will remain with the club going into next season.

The team still has one more league game to play before their full attention can turn to the Premier League.

Kompany’s side faces Cardiff City on Monday.

Would Milner have been a good addition at Burnley?

The 37-year-old has vast experience playing at the highest level and has a prior working relationship with Kompany.

That would’ve made him a good leader to add to the dressing room, even if he is no longer at the peak of his powers.

While it’s unlikely he would’ve played too frequently, he still would have been a good presence to have around this young squad.

Adding him as a free agent would have been a smart move, but unfortunately for Kompany the allure of this exciting Brighton project, along with Lallana, has swung in their favour this time.