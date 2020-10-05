Player’s immediate Barnsley future up in the air with transfer agreement close

Barnsley defender Kilian Ludewig is set to sign for German side Schalke according to reports from Sky Germany (via Goal’s Ronan Murphy).

Ludewig spent the second-half of the 2019/20 season on loan with Barnsley, and caught the eye with some strong performances for the Tykes.

They avoided relegation into League One on the final day of that season, as they beat Brentford, which denied the Bees a top-two finish.

Ludewig’s impressive showings evidently didn’t go unnoticed either, with Barnsley re-signing him on loan for the 2020/21 season, where he has since gone on to make seven appearances for the club.

But his future with the club is now seemingly ‘up in the air’ after Sky Germany’s Dirk Schlarmann revealed that he has arrived at Schalke for a medical on Deadline Day.

Barnsley are currently sat 21st in the Championship table, after a disappointing start to this year’s league campaign under the management of Gerhard Struber.

The Tykes are set to return to action after the international break, when they take on league leaders Bristol City, in what they’ll know will be a tough test for them at Oakwell.

The Verdict:

I didn’t expect him to be on the move on Deadline Day.

I’ll admit that I had my doubts as to whether Ludewig would be good enough for Barnsley when he originally signed for them, but he’s certainly proven me wrong.

But when a club that is playing in Germany’s top-flight come calling for your services, it will be a tough one to turn down, so I’m not surprised to hear that he’s keen on a move to Schalke.

It’ll be interesting to see whether Barnsley are in the market for a full-back to replace him before Deadline Day closes.