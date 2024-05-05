Highlights Huddersfield faces major changes as they plan for League One: players may leave, new signings needed.

Jamie Paterson and Keshi Anderson could be quality signings for Huddersfield, adding experience and creativity.

Macaulay Langstaff and Jonson Clarke-Harris offer proven goal-scoring abilities that would boost the team's attack.

Following a 1-1 draw with Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town knew they were effectively relegated and could begin planning for League One next season.

Huddersfield finished 18th in the division last year due to the heroics of Neil Warnock. He completed another great escape from the drop in the second tier, leading Town to safety with a game to spare in the Championship despite picking the side up joint-bottom of the division with 15 games of the season still remaining.

They were unable to repeat that feat this season under André Breitenreiter despite the German taking charge with the club sat 20th and outside of the relegation places back in February.

Given they are heading for their first season in the third tier since 2012, there are bound to be plenty of changes at the club, with key players likely to be sold and several players also out of contract.

They are now heading for a busy summer, and recruitment plans will have started recently for the coming 2024/25 campaign. Here, we have taken a look at five players who could bolster their ranks next season in search of a promotion at the first time of asking.

Jamie Paterson

Jamie Paterson is out of contract with Swansea City this summer and could be looking to move down a division next season in search of regular game time, with the 32-year-old a real creative spark at his best, even in the second tier.

Experience and quality are qualities likely to be high on the list of priorities for Huddersfield this summer, and Paterson would bring bags of both with him.

He would likely command a decent wage but on a free transfer, he could be the sort of difference-maker that the club need when breaking opponents down in League One.

Elliot Watt

With Jonathan Hogg coming to the end of his career, and there being no guarantees that Jack Rudoni will stick around it may be wise for the Terriers to invest in a new midfielder, and one with legs, as well as creativity.

A chance could be taken on Elliot Watt after it was confirmed that he would depart Salford City on a free transfer at the end of this month.

Watt left Bradford City to join the Ammies two summers ago and with bags of assists to his name, he has proven he can make things happen both from open play and set pieces.

At 24 years of age, he could be a sound and low-risk investment on a free transfer, as a player destined for a step up to the third tier.

Macaulay Langstaff

With none of Town's strikers proving to be particularly reliable this season, they will need to bring in at least one striker this summer.

Macauley Langstaff joined Notts County from Gateshead in the summer of 2022 and he enjoyed an outstanding first year at the club last season – scoring 41 goals in 47 games in all competitions to help the Magpies to promotion from the National League via the play-offs.

He has then gone on to replicate his form in League Two, proving to once again be among the leading marksmen in English football this season. According to HITC, Birmingham City, Sunderland, Peterborough United, Derby County, Wrexham, and Hearts were all keen on Langstaff in January and while he remained at Meadow Lane, Notts could find it tough to keep hold of him this summer after missing out on the play-offs.

The Magpies were said to be demanding £1.5 million for Langstaff in January and that could prove to be a stumbling block for Huddersfield but if the club are to bring in a proven goalscorer this summer, they will need to invest. At 27, he's at peak age and is surely ready to step up to League One already.

Macauley Langstaff's career stats (selected) - as per Transfermarkt Club Appearances (all comps) Goals Assists York City 55 11 0 Bradford Park Avenue 5 1 0 Gateshead 61 33 0 Notts County 96 70 10

Keshi Anderson

Keshi Anderson is out of contract this summer and has proven to be a quality operator in League One previously despite having struggled somewhat to contribute as regularly to goals and assists in the last few seasons with Birmingham City and Blackpool.

He can play as a winger or attacking midfielder and would be a useful creative outlet for the club, who may be looking for widemen with that creative spark should Sorba Thomas move on to another Championship club in the summer.

Anderson could be a player to spearhead Huddersfield's title charge.

Jonson Clarke-Harris

Jonson Clarke-Harris is a proven goalscorer in the EFL and he would provide another solid, reliable goal threat to add competition to their forward line this summer. The Peterborough United striker is available on a free transfer meaning he could be a strong alternative to Langstaff should the latter prove to be too costly.

His numbers in League One speak for themselves – with more than 100 goals in the division to his name – and he has experience firing teams to promotion.