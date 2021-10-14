Players hits out at Nottingham Forest treatment after securing summer move away

Nuno Da Costa has slammed Nottingham Forest for the way they treated his injury, as he also claimed the club make players feel ‘like objects’.

The 30-year-old forward signed for the Reds in January 2020 from Strasbourg, but it’s fair to say his time at the City Ground didn’t go as planned. After failing to make an impact after arriving, Da Costa was loaned to Belgian outfit Mouscron for last season.

That move wasn’t made permanent, so he was back in the east Midlands for pre-season, but the attacker wasn’t in Chris Hughton’s plans.

His only appearance came as a heavily rotated Forest side beat Bradford in the League Cup, where he picked up a groin injury. That didn’t stop a late loan switch to Caen in the window, but Da Costa hasn’t played since.

And, speaking to Ouest-France, as quoted by GFFN, the player explained how he isn’t happy with the way the medical team treated his injury, or how Forest operate in general.

“The start of my treatment at Nottingham didn’t go well. They didn’t know whether they were going to keep and I think it was a bit neglected. I was given a return date at Nottingham, but I felt that it was a bit too soon. When I arrived at Caen, I had to explain that I wasn’t feeling very well. We agreed with the medical staff to start afresh.

“Given the means at Nottingham, they move players around and replace them like objects. I didn’t really enjoy that.”

The verdict

You can’t imagine that Forest fans are pleased to read criticism from Da Costa, particularly because he was so unimpressive when he did play for the club.

Nevertheless, his criticisms about the injury may be valid, and if they are true it would be hugely frustrating for the player, who is still suffering.

In terms of feeling like an ‘object’, again, that’s his view and there’s no doubt that Forest have made mistakes in the past with recruitment and the number of players they sign. Hopefully, under the guidance of Dane Murphy and Steve Cooper, those errors will not happen anymore.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.