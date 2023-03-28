Sunderland have felt the absence of midfield general Corry Evans over the past few months.

Dan Neil has been hugely impressive this term, with the 21-year-old showing his defensive qualities since Evans went down with injury, while youngsters like Edouard Michut and Pierre Ekwah have benefitted from the added playing time, but Tony Mowbray's side have lacked a bit of steel in central midfield in the absence of their captain.

The Black Cats have handed Evans a new deal and will hope to have him ready to go by the start of the 2023/24 campaign but if this season has taught them anything, it's surely the importance of depth in the Championship.

On top of that, with the Northern Irishman now 32, beginning to bed in his long-term successor would be no bad thing.

Some supporters may be keen for the Black Cats to look to the transfer market to do that but they may already have the right player on their books in on-loan midfielder Jay Matete.

The 22-year-old was sent to League One promotion hopefuls Plymouth Argyle in January to get some more first team experience under his belt and has made quite the impact for Steven Schumacher's side.

As per Plymouth Live reporter Chris Errington, Matete has provided the Pilgrims with the physical presence in the midfield that they had been lacking "with his ability to snap into tackles, break up play, and get them going forward".

He's performing a similar role for Argyle as the one that we've seen Evans play in his time at Sunderland and is proving effective, suggesting that he could be the skipper's long-term successor.

Their statistics this season reflect that with Matete averaging 2.3 tackles, 0.7 interceptions, 0.8 clearances, and 30.1 passes, at a success rate of 82.3%, per 90 in League One (Whoscored).

Evans' numbers - averaging 2 tackles, 1.3 interceptions, 1 clearance, and 35.2 passes, at a success rate of 81.2%, per 90 (Whoscored) - are slightly more impressive but the Black Cats loanee is still just 22 and has time to develop his game further.

You'd expect the experienced midfielder to reprise his role as a key player in Mowbray's side next season but keeping Matete around the first team as cover and competition would be no bad thing.

We're yet to really see the best of him in a Sunderland shirt but his performances away from the Stadium of Light suggest he can be Evans' successor.