The Clarets are on the lookout for a new boss, with Vincent Kompany having left for Bayern Munich, in a move that surprised many.

The appeal of the German giants was obvious, and few would begrudge Kompany leaving for Munich, but it has left Burnley in a difficult position ahead of the transfer window opening.

Whoever is appointed will have to deal with a high turnover of players, as Burnley are expected to be very busy, with a host of players returning to the club from loan spells.

As well as that, the new boss is sure to want to bring in his own signings, and a few individuals will no doubt be poached following relegation.

And, here we look at THREE players who could move on from Turf Moor on a temporary basis over the coming weeks…

Han-Noah Massengo

Perhaps the one positive of relegation is that it could open up opportunities for those that had been on the fringes last season and Han-Noah Massengo falls into that category.

The 22-year-old made just three appearances in the previous campaign, even though injuries didn’t help.

But, he won’t want a repeat of that, so it’s a crucial year for the ex-Bristol City man, who had shown at Ashton Gate over the years that he is a capable performer at this level.

Han-Noah Massengo's 23/24 Burnley Stats (Source: Transfermarkt) Competition Appearances Starts Minutes Played Premier League 3 0 13 FA Cup - - - League Cup 1 0 24

Yet, with the likes of Josh Cullen, Josh Brownhill and Sander Berge just some of the options above Massengo in the pecking order, he may find it hard to get game time.

If that’s the case, a loan would be beneficial for all parties, as Massengo is at an age where he really needs to be playing to fulfil his potential.

Anass Zaroury

Moroccan winger Anass Zaroury was key for Burnley as they won promotion to the Premier League in the 2022/23 season, so it’s natural for some to think that he could once again play a significant role in a promotion push.

But, the situation has changed somewhat at Turf Moor, with Wilson Odobert and Luca Koleosho two exciting youngsters who could be brilliant in the Championship next season. Furthermore, big-money signing Mike Tresor will need to be given a chance to show what he can do on a consistent basis.

That makes it difficult for Zaroury to get a place in the XI, and he may understandably feel he needs to be playing week in, week out.

With his deal at Burnley running until 2028, a transfer may be difficult, but a loan could allow Zaroury to show what he can do and potentially raise his value.

Michael Obafemi

It’s going to be difficult for Obafemi to get near the first-team at Burnley, with Zeki Amdouni and Lyle Foster on the books, whilst you would expect them to be in the market for at least one more number nine.

So, the Ireland international is unlikely to be in the plans of the next head coach, and his loan spell at Millwall isn’t going to convince many that he warrants a chance with the Clarets, as he managed just two goals in 14 outings.

Plus, he was left out by Neil Harris towards the end of his time at The Den due to ‘disciplinary reasons’.

That means he could be difficult to cash in on, and a loan may be required to free up some space in the squad and to reduce the wage bill.

It will also give Obafemi the chance to show what he can do in an environment where he can play regularly.