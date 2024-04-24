Saturday afternoon's defeat away at Cardiff City certainly proved damaging for Southampton.

Having won three straight games ahead of that trip to the Welsh capital, Russell Martin's side had put themselves back to within touching distance of the top three spots.

However, that defeat seemingly all but ended any hopes the Saints have of claiming an immediate promotion back to the Premier League without going through the lottery of the play-offs.

Beyond that impact on the table, Southampton suffered another blow in that match with regards to one particular player, who is now facing a rather uncertain future at St Mary's.

Stuart Armstrong suffers season-ending injury

Deep into stoppage time in that clash with the Bluebirds, midfielder Stuart Armstrong made a last ditch attempt to snatch an equaliser for his side.

Ultimately though, the Scotsman was unable to make that finish, and instead suffered a quad injury as the Saints slipped to a 2-1 defeat.

It has since been confirmed by Martin that Armstrong has been ruled out for the rest of the season with that injury.

As a result, there may now be questions about if he will ever play for Southampton again, with his contract set to expire at the end of this season.

If that does prove to be the case, it will be a sad end to the midfielder's time at St Mary's, after six years with the club in which he has made over 200 appearances in all competitions.

But despite that, there is an argument that Armstrong can at least be confident about his future, even if his time with the Saints is indeed now all but over.

Stuart Armstrong should be in demand this summer

Should it be the case that Armstrong is to leave St Mary's at the end of this season, then he should at least not be short of interest in his services.

Throughout his career, the midfielder has amassed plenty of experience competing in the top-flight of English and Scottish football with Dundee United, Celtic, and now Southampton.

He has then followed that up during the current campaign, by proving himself to be an important player in Southampton's push for promotion from the Championship this season.

Stuart Armstrong 2023/24 Championship stats for Southampton - from SofaScore Appearances 42 Goals 5 Assists 7 Shots per Game 1.6 Pass Success Rate 85% Tackles per Game 0.8 Balls Recovered per Game 3.6 Dribble Success Rate 42% Duel Success Rate 41%

As a result, having shown the quality he has throughout his career to play at that level, many clubs at this level, ought to be confident that he could still do a job for them from next season.

Indeed, the fact he has performed in the way he has for Southampton during the current campaign, does show that he can still play a part for a Championship promotion hopeful at the very least.

Beyond his own ability, the experience he has developed and leadership he has shown throughout his career, means he could also help to bring the best out of the rest of a club's squad if they were to sign him.

It is of course, also worth noting that with his contract expiring at the end of this season, Armstrong would be available on a free transfer at the end of this season.

That of course, means that from a financial perspective, the midfielder would be something of a steal for whoever might be able to sign him, and reduce any risk there might be from this signing from a monetary point of view.

As a result, there are plenty of reasons why clubs might want to make a move for the midfielder if he is to become available at the end of this season.

So with that in mind, while he may be disappointed about this latest update on his season, Armstrong can at least be confident that he ought to have plenty of choice as he looks to continue his career in the game, even if he is to leave Southampton in the coming months.