Derby County's 2013/14 season was memorable for a number of reasons, but the signing of a Scottish winger from Dundee United was potentially the catalyst for an unbelievable campaign.

Nigel Clough attracted Johnny Russell to the East Midlands in 2013, signing the then 23-year-old for £750k on a four-year deal.

In the coming years, the Scot made a huge impact at Pride Park, scoring 34 goals and picking up 34 assists in 203 matches for the Rams.

His strike against Nottingham Forest in his debut season is still perhaps the best in his career so far, with his left-footed effort from nearly 30 yards out ripping past Karl Darlow to give Derby a 4-0 lead, before Craig Bryson wrapped up an unbelievable derby day victory.

Nevertheless, after an awkward couple of seasons, Russell rejected a new contract from the club that he had called home for four-and-a-half years in January 2018, and made a £250k switch to the USA to play for Sporting Kansas City.

Russell has been excellent from the off in America

Making the move in the January proved to be one that was extremely well-thought-out, as Russell was able to enjoy a full season with his new club.

He took like a duck to water in the MLS, scoring in just his second game, before netting a hat-trick on matchday eight in a 6-0 win over Vancouver Whitecaps.

The winger continued to pick up goals throughout the course of the season, ending the year with 10, while also notching up nine assists for his new team.

Russell continued to find the back of the net in the years to come, racking up another 50 between 2019 and 2023 in all competitions, securing his place as Scotland's top goalscorer in the history of the MLS.

Johnny Russell Sporting KC Stats (TransferMarkt)* Appearances 227 Goals 67 Assists 39 *Stats Correct as of 16/09/2024

Russell has continued to impress despite his age

Now 34, the former Derby star is slowly coming to the end of his career, but he has not let up in scoring vital goals.

He has scored five goals in 2024 in both league and cup, and despite his team now starting to struggle, he has been influential as captain.

Russell was given the armband ahead of the 2021 campaign, his fourth at the club, and has held it ever since. His form in 2018 for Sporting KC earned him his first call-up to the Scottish National Team in three years, a fantastic achievement for a player who seemed to be so far away from playing for his country ever again.

Although he is nearing his final match as a professional footballer, Russell has not let go of the same tenacity and ingenuity that made him a fan favourite at Derby all those years ago, and if he does return to the UK in the near future following retirement, Pride Park Stadium will be the first place to welcome him with open arms.