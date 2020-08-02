Player wanted by Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday could be available for free this summer

Wigan Athletic ‘may have to’ let josh Windass leave on a free this summer, reports journalist Alan Nixon.

Windass, 26, has recently returned to parent club Wigan following a loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday.

It was a promising spell having scored three goals in nine Championship appearances and now it seems Garry Monk is keen to make him a permanent figure at Hillsborough.

But Windass is also on the radar of Nottingham Forest. He was heavily linked with a move to the club back in January before joining Wednesday but now, with uncertainty at Wigan, Windass could well become a free agent this month:

May have to https://t.co/Eowuj1uOx8 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 2, 2020

The club entered administration at the start of last month. They’ve since been embroiled in appeals and verdicts regarding their points deduction which saw them relegated to League One on the final day of the season.

They plan to challenge the deduction, with 21st-placed Barnsley ready to hit back. What’s more is that Wednesday have been hit with a 12-point deduction ahead of next season, with Charlton are ‘considering’ legal action against that as well.

It’s all happening at the foot of the Championship then, but Wigan have to get a move on if they’re to make some money off Windass.

Can you name these 40 EFL mascots? Have a go now!

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF WEST BROMWICH ALBION'S MASCOT? Scraggie Bird Baggie Bird Raggie Bird Waggie Bird

The verdict

It’s highly unlikely that Windass will remain at Wigan. He’s proven this season that he’s capable of providing at Championship level and at 26-years-old he remains a player with some years ahead of him.

Both Forest and Wednesday would be a good fit for Windass. Given Wednesday’s situation though, Forest could yet be the more appealing club for the midfielder.