Player wanted by Leeds United, Stoke City, Swansea City links up with non-league outfit

Daniel Ayala has been training with semi-professional football club Nantwich Town ahead of his next move this summer.

The Spaniard left Middlesbrough back in June following the expiration of his contract. He’d spent seven seasons at the Riverside but now, the 29-year-old is in search of his next chapter.

Upon his release, Ayala was strongly linked with a move to Swansea City – Steve Cooper is in the market for a centre-back after losing Mike van der Hoorn this summer.

Also in the running for Ayala are Stoke City – the Potters have held a long-term interest in Ayala, having been linked with the move earlier on last season.

Quiz: Are these 10 Leeds United facts actually true?

1 of 10 Leeds were founded in 1920 - true or false? True False

As for Leeds United, they’ve seemingly dropped out of the race for Ayala. Marcelo Bielsa’s side have been linked with the free agent throughout the summer, but now don’t seem to keen on the move.

The one-time Liverpool man Ayala is a quality Championship defender. He was club captain of Middlesbrough and a huge favourite among fans. But the time came for him to move on with Boro looking down the table, and the Championship will likely be his next destination.

The verdict

It’s surprising to see Ayala still without a club – a proven, reputable and experienced leader at Championship level, he’d be a keen signing for most clubs in the division.

Wages could perhaps be the issue for Ayala though. What’s more is that a returning move to Spain is not yet off the cards – it’ll be interesting to see where his future lies.