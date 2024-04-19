Highlights Leicester City faces potential points deduction for breaching financial rules as uncertainty looms over promotion to Premier League.

Jamie Vardy's future at the club remains uncertain with his contract ending and the need to sell players to balance finances.

Duncan McGuire, similar to Vardy in playing style, is playing well in the MLS and could be a target for Championship clubs.

Leicester City look set for a difficult summer, whether promotion to the Premier League is secured or not.

It has come to light that the Foxes could be faced with a serious points deduction this summer after breaching the profitability and sustainability rules.

So, with their financial concerns at the football club and the possibility that promotion to the Premier League isn’t guaranteed, the club could be in for a very difficult summer.

To balance the books, Leicester may be forced to sell some key players, while failure to secure promotion may also mean players leaving the football club.

Forward Jamie Vardy is one player whose future at the club is in the balance as his contract nears its end, and he is now 37 years old.

Jamie Vardy’s Leicester City situation

When Leicester City signed Jamie Vardy in 2012 from Fleetwood Town, not many would have thought he was going to be as successful as he has.

The striker took a bit of time to get going at the club, but once he was firing, he hasn’t stopped, scoring goals for fun in the Premier League, Europe, and the Championship.

Even at the age of 37, Vardy has continued to be a key player for the Foxes, with him this season scoring 14 goals in 31 league appearances.

The experienced forward hasn’t been used all the time by Enzo Maresca, but he has been called upon a lot, and on most occasions, he saved the Foxes.

Vardy’s contract at the King Power Stadium expires at the end of this season, and at this stage, it is unclear what the club plans to do and what the player plans to do.

So, it is very much up in the air, but were there to be no new agreement, Vardy would leave the club, and therefore, Leicester would need to find a like-for-like replacement.

Now, he may not be someone the club even considers, but Duncan McGuire is someone the Championship has heard of before, especially Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday fans, and it may surprise you to hear that he is ranked fifth in comparison to Vardy.

Blackburn and Sheffield Wednesday target Duncan McGuire is similar to Jamie Vardy

Obviously, it is being said that Duncan McGuire is being looked at by Leicester or should be the man to replace Jamie Vardy when he leaves the club.

But, for teams out there that may be looking to find their own Vardy-like striker, they may be interested to know that McGuire is very similar to that of Vardy.

As mentioned before, Vardy has scored 14 goals this season, which is impressive given he has started just 14 games out of the 31 played.

The forward is outperforming his xG, which stands at 12.6, and he is currently averaging 0.87 goals per 90 minutes, according to Fbref.com.

As well as his goals, Vardy has had 40 shots in total so far, 19 of which have been on target, leaving him with 47.5% of his shots being on target and 2.48 coming per game.

Now, it may be a surprise to hear that McGuire, who was heavily wanted by both Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday in January and saw his move to Ewood Park collapse right at the end of the window, is ranked very similar to that of Vardy.

According to Fbref.com, McGuire is ranked fifth in comparison to Vardy, with only a week or two ago seeing him ranked as high as second.

McGuire is currently playing football in the MLS for Orlando City, so the comparison of games is different, as McGuire has only played six times compared to Vardy’s 31, but other than that, their stats are quite similar.

Duncan McGuire's 2023/24 stats for Orlando City Matches played 6 Starts 5 Goals 3 xG 2.0 Goals per 90 0.65 Shots 14 Shots on target 6 Shots per 90 3.01 Passes attempted 91 Passes completed 67 Stats as per Fbref.com (As it stands on the 19th of April)

The Orlando City forward has scored three goals in his six outings so far, with him, like Vardy, outperforming his xG, which is at two. Given he has scored fewer goals than the Leicester striker, McGuire’s goals per 90 is slightly lower, with his at 0.65.

But both players are very similar when it comes to shots, as Vardy has had more with his 40 and McGuire has had just 14, but six of his have been on target, meaning he has a shot-on-target percentage of 42.9, similar to Vardy, and is averaging a shot 3.01 times per game, more than the Leicester man, as per Fbref.com.

Again, Vardy has attempted and completed more passes than the Orlando City forward, but their pass completion percentage is very close, with Vardy having 75.1 and McGuire having 73.6.

So, while both players are different in terms of games played and goals scored this season, there are aspects of their games that do make them very similar.

Therefore, it will be interesting to see if McGuire is wanted by any Championship teams this summer, as he is someone clearly on the radar of clubs, and his stats show he is performing at a decent level.

Obviously, it might be unlikely for Leicester to look to sign the forward, but it may surprise and encourage other Championship clubs to move for McGuire, given that he is quite similar to that of Vardy.