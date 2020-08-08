Player wanted by AC Milan, Roma and Leeds United ‘slams door shut’ on potential summer move

Rangers’ Borna Barisic has committed his future to the Ibrox club, reports the Daily Star.

Barisic, 27, has become an influential player under Steven Gerrard. The Croat has established himself as the no.1 left-back at the Scottish club, having made 22 SPL appearances last term, scoring twice.

His form made him a target of newly-promoted Premier League side Leeds United. Marcelo Bielsa has been in the market for a left-back, but it looks as though he might have to move his search on from Barisic.

Leeds faced competition from both Roma and AC Milan for Barisic, who signed a new deal back in January which will keep him at Ibrox until 2024.

As for Bielsa, he’s yet to make any heavy signings since his side’s promotion to the Premier League.

Given the shortened pre-season and the fast-approaching September 12 start date, fans might be starting to worry slightly about their side’s fortunes in the transfer market so far.

They look set to lose out on Edinson Cavani, whilst the future of Ben White still hangs in the air.

The verdict

Barisic is a player wanted by a lot of European clubs right now, but Rangers fans will hold their breath until the season starts, and he’s wearing a Rangers jersey.

Any incoming bids could well tempt Rangers to part ways but with Barisic seemingly happy at the club, it might take a wealthy move to pry the Croatian international away from Ibrox this summer.