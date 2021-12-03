Player transfer update has given Fulham a massive boost: Opinion

Fulham have already taken to life under Marco Silva well this season and already appear to be well on their way to achieving an instant return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Although the likes of Aleksander Mitrovic, Fabio Carvalho and Harry Wilson may have taken the majority of the headlines this term, there is certainly one name who goes under the radar as an unsung hero of the side.

The man that this article is referring to is one Jean Michael Seri, with the Ivorian having slowly won over the Craven Cottage faithful with his performances this season.

Of course things could’ve been so different for the 30-year-old, who once appeared close to joining Barcelona from his then club Nice.

Nevertheless it was West London that he ended up moving to rather than Catalonia in the summer of 2018, with expectations over his signing being understandably high due to the interest that Barca had in his services.

However things couldn’t have gone much worse for Seri in his first campaign in a white shirt as Fulham were relegated from the Premier League after a disastrous season in which the midfielder was portrayed as one of many scapegoats within the squad.

This inevitably led to tension between the player and the club and as a result of this he ended up heading out on loan on two occasions to both Galatasaray and Bordeaux as it appeared that his career with the Whites was coming to an end.

Returning to Craven Cottage during the summer just gone after his brief spell back in France, Seri was immediately integrated back into the first team by Silva who quickly bonded with the midfielder over the fact that they had both worked in Portugal previously.

In fact the relationship between the two men is so strong that Seri recently told The Sun that Silva is the man that has convinced him to remain at Craven Cottage for the whole of this season as opposed to pursuing a move away.

This will come as a huge boost to the club’s promotion hopes, with the midfielder having already racked up an impressive six assists in his opening 19 league games, all whilst playing in a deeper, playmaking role.

His contract may well be up at the end of the campaign, however Fulham can sit safe in the knowledge that they have a one year option to extend the 30-year-old’s deal by a further 12 months should they wish to activate it.

Which means that Seri could well be turning out for the Whites once again in the top flight next season if they achieve their prime objective of promotion this term, with the Ivorian sure to keep things ticking over in the centre of the park as we move into the new year, playing the role of the unsung hero to great effect.